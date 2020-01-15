advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – A close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney said in May he issued an ultimatum to the new President of Ukraine that no senior US official would attend his inauguration and that all aid American in the war-torn country would be denied if an investigation into Joe Biden was not announced.

Lev Parnas, a partner of Rudy Giuliani, made several potentially explosive statements in a television interview Wednesday evening with Rachel Maddow of MSNBC. The day after Parnas announced the message, the US State Department announced that Vice President Mike Pence would no longer attend the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy.

Parnas alleged that Trump ordered Pence to stay away at Giuliani’s request to send a clear message to the new Ukrainian administration that they should take seriously the request for an investigation into Biden, a Democratic candidate the presidential election considered a potential threat to Trump 2020. re-election.

Parnas said that every communication he had with Zelenskiy’s team was led by Giuliani, whom he regularly heard from Trump over the phone.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” said Parnas, a Soviet-born Florida businessman facing a series of criminal charges related to campaign finance violations. “He was aware of all my movements. I wouldn’t do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president. “

If true, Parnas’ account undermines a key Trump republican defense deployed during the ongoing impeachment fight – that Trump’s refusal to provide vital military aid to Ukraine last summer was not a consideration for Biden investigations because Zelenskiy did not know that the money was being delayed.

Giuliani called Parnas’ statements “sad”.

“I am sorry for him,” Giuliani said in an SMS to an AP reporter on Wednesday. “I thought he was an honorable man. I was wrong.”

When asked directly if Parnas was lying, Trump’s lawyer replied, “I’m not answering yet.”

Parnas said he also heard Giuliani and another Trump defense lawyer, Victoria Toensing, inform Attorney General William Barr by phone of their efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to announce the trade relations investigation of Biden and his son Hunter.

Justice Ministry spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said that Parnas’ claims were “100% false”.

The new charges came as House Democrats released a wealth of documents, text messages and photos from Parnas’ smartphones that appear to verify parts of his account.

A House committee chair said on Wednesday that his panel will investigate what he says are “deeply alarming” text messages among recently released documents that have raised questions about the possible surveillance of the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, before she was ousted by the Trump administration last spring. .

The messages show that a Trump donor named Robert F. Hyde disparaged Yovanovitch in his messages to Parnas and gave him information about his location and the use of his cell phone.

Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said on Wednesday that the messages were “deeply alarming” and “suggested a possible risk” to Yovanovich’s safety in Kiev before she was recalled from her post.

“These threats occurred at the same time that the two men were also discussing President Trump’s efforts, through Rudy Giuliani, to tarnish the ambassador’s reputation,” said Engel.

He said committee staff had reported the information to the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Office and asked for assurances that appropriate measures had been taken to ensure the safety of Yovanovitch and committee staff. He said he also wanted to know, if any, what the State Department knew about the situation.

“This unprecedented threat to our diplomats must be fully investigated and, if warranted, prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Engel.

The Democrats released the files Tuesday and Wednesday as they prepared to send impeachments to the Senate for the Trump trial. The documents could add pressure to the Senate as it debates whether to hear witnesses at trial.

They show that Parnas communicated with Giuliani before Yovanovitch’s removal and that he appeared to be arguing that Democrat Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, were somehow involved in corruption in Ukraine. The documents include a handwritten note which mentions a request to the President of Ukraine to investigate the “Biden affair”.

Among the documents is a screenshot of an undisclosed letter from Giuliani to Zelenskiy, dated May 10, 2019, shortly after Zelenskiy’s election but before he took office. In the letter, Giuliani requests a meeting with Zelenskiy “as personal advice to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent.”

The Associated Press reported in October that Zelenskiy huddled three days earlier, on May 7, with a small group of key advisers in Kiev for advice on how to overcome Trump and Giuliani’s insistence on a investigation of the Bidens. He expressed unease at the idea of ​​getting tangled in the US election, according to three people familiar with the details of the three-hour meeting. They spoke on condition of anonymity due to the diplomatic sensitivity of the issue, which has troubled US-Ukrainian relations.

One of the documents published by the Democrats is a handwritten note on the stationery of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna which says “bring Zalensky to the announcement that the Biden affair will be investigated”. Trump asked Zelenskiy on a July 25 call to investigate the Bidens. Hunter Biden served on the board of a gas company based in Ukraine.

The Democrats said that Parnas’ lawyer confirmed that Parnas had written the notes.

The documents – including telephone records, texts and USB sticks provided by Parnas – were sent to the House Judicial Committee by three other House committees “to be included in the official record which will be transmitted to the Senate with Impeachment articles, “said a statement. Some documents have been made public while others have been reported as sensitive.

Parnas and his trading partner, Igor Fruman, both American citizens who emigrated from the former Soviet Union, were charged last year with conspiracies, false statements and falsified documents. Prosecutors allege that they donated extraordinary campaign donations to Republican causes after receiving millions of dollars from Russia. The men pleaded not guilty.

In several of the documents, Parnas contacted Giuliani regarding Yovanovitch’s displacement. The ouster of the ambassador, ordered by Trump, was central to the investigation into the ouster of the Democrats. Yovanovitch said at the indictment hearings in the House that she had been the victim of a “smear campaign.”

Trump, during the July call, told Zelenskiy that Yovanovitch “is going to go through certain things.” She had been recalled from her diplomatic post about three months earlier.

On April 23, just before Yovanovitch was ordered to return to the United States, Giuliani texted Parnas, “He sent her away.” Parnas replied by text, “I pray that will happen this time, I will call you my brother tomorrow. “

Parnas also received messages from Hyde, who called Yovanovitch a “slut.” Hyde is now running for a seat in the United States in Connecticut.

After texting the ambassador, Hyde gave Parnas detailed updates that suggested he was watching her. In a text, Hyde wrote, “She spoke to three people. His phone is off. His computer is off. “He said she was under high security and” we have a person inside. “

Hyde at one point texted Parnas “they are ready to help if we / you want a price” and “guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money … that’s what we said”.

Parnas replied: “lol.”

In an Associated Press interview, another chairman of the committee, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, said the texts were “deeply disturbing” and that the evidence they had gathered “certainly suggested that people were watching the ambassador. “

“What is most disturbing in these texts is that they seem to suggest that there is someone inside the embassy who provides information to Parnas and Hyde on the movement of the ambassador “said Schiff. “So that raises a whole host of troubling questions,” he said, of the distance the president and Giuliani were ready to walk.

Lawrence Robbins, a lawyer for Yovanovitch, called for an investigation into the messages.

“It goes without saying that the idea that US citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes is troubling. We hope that the relevant authorities will investigate to find out what happened. “

On Twitter, Hyde dismissed the allegations as “laughable” and appeared to be trying to distance himself from Parnas. He said he would “welcome” an investigation.

Text messages show that Parnas consulted Giuliani in January 2019 after the U.S. denied visa to former Ukrainian attorney general Viktor Shokin. Giuliani replied: “I can revive it.”

The next day, Giuliani told Parnas: “It will work, I don’t have a number 1”. Giuliani then predicted “he will have one”, before giving Parnas the phone number of Jay Sekulow, the chairman of the president’s personal legal team. Sekulow is expected to be on the Trump legal team during the impeachment trial.

A federal judge ruled earlier this month that Parnas could provide the documents to Congress as part of the removal procedure.

Democrats voted in December to depose Trump for abuse of power and for obstructing Congress.

