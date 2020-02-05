advertisement

The Senate voted on Wednesday to exempt President Donald Trump from both points in his impeachment process.

Trump had been accused of abusing his power and hindering Congress, but the Republicans managed to stave off a democratic attempt to get him out of office in an election year because they had pressured a foreign power into one of his rivals strain.

Democrats accused Trump in December of exerting pressure on Ukraine to smear a potential White House rival.

However, both votes required a threshold of 67 votes to vote, with both votes not voting with a simple majority.

Forty-eight senators, including a Republican, found Trump guilty of abuse of power, while 52, all Republicans, voted to acquit him.

The president was also charged with obstructing Congress, where all 53 Republicans found him not guilty and the remaining 47 senators voted in favor.

If Trump had been convicted in both cases, he would have been handed over to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump, who is seeking a second term as president, has always denied any wrongdoing.

“President Trump has been fully confirmed and it is time to turn back to the American people,” said a statement in his election campaign.

“The idleness Democrats know they can’t beat him, so they had to accuse him.”

Trump is the third US president to be indicted after Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868. The latter two were left in power, but did not seek re-election.

