advertisement

US President Donald Trump has warned Iraq against imposing “very large sanctions” on forcing US troops to leave the country, as the consequences of the murder of a top Iranian official last week were felt in the Middle East.

His comments on Air Force One to the reporters on Sunday evening, when he returned to Washington from his home in Mar-a-Lago, got into a conflict between the U.S. and Iraq after a U.S. drone in Baghdad International arrested the Iranian commander Quassem Suleimani had killed the airport on Friday.

advertisement

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament voted to drive US troops out of the country, while Iraq’s unease over the attack, which many consider to be a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, increased.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi proposed to end the presence of all foreign troops in Iraq – a sign of a growing backlash against Friday’s US drone attack on Baghdad Airport, in which Suleimani and a commander of an Iranian-Allied militia group were killed ,

However, the law has not yet come into force and has been rejected by dozens of Kurdish and Sunni parliamentarians.

military presence

On Sunday, Trump warned Iraq of the exclusion of the United States, which has had a military presence there since the 2003 invasion.

“If you let us ask if we don’t, on a very friendly basis. We will impose sanctions like they have never seen before, “said Mr. Trump. “This makes the Iranian sanctions somewhat tame.”

…. targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken from Iran many years ago), some of which are of a very high standard and important to Iran and Iranian culture. These goals and Iran itself are hit very quickly and very hard. The United States no longer want threats!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

He also said that Iraq would compensate the US for an air base. “We have an extremely expensive air base,” he said. “The construction cost billions of dollars. Long before my time. We won’t go if they don’t pay us for it. “

He also repeated threats that he made in a tweet that the US could target Iranian cultural sites. “They can use street bombs and blow up our people. And we can’t touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way,” he said.

His comments can be found among the great tensions in the region.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched into Iraq and Iran over the weekend to mourn the murder of Suleimani in the US drone attack.

Iran announced on Sunday that it would withdraw its remaining commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal. While the state will continue to work with the International Atomic Bomb, its refusal to comply with uranium enrichment levels could bring the production of an atomic bomb closer.

Due to the continuing high tensions, a US soldier and two US Department of Defense contractors were killed in an attack on a US base in Kenya. Missiles were also launched in Baghdad’s green zone near the U.S. embassy, ​​although no casualties were reported.

The US president escalated his rhetoric over the weekend, warning that the US could attack 52 Iranian locations “very quickly and very hard” if provoked.

warning

“Let this serve as a warning that when Iran attacks Americans or American assets, we target 52 Iranian locations (representing 52 American hostages Iran took many years ago), some of which are very high Level and important for Iran The Iranian culture and these goals as well as Iran itself will be hit very quickly and very hard, ”he tweeted from his residence in Mar-a-Lago in Florida. “The United States no longer want threats.”

Secretary Mike Pompeo defended the President’s comments saying that America is behaving “lawfully.”

“We always have and we always will,” he said. He noted that the US government had previously allowed Shiite militias to “shoot us,” and said Trump took a different approach.

“We have told the Iranian regime enough. You cannot get through using proxy powers and believe that your home country is safe. We will act against the actual decision-makers. The people who are causing this threat from the Islamic Republic of Iran . “

Suleimani’s body was flown back to Iran on Sunday. The state is preparing for several days of mourning at various locations in the Middle East, culminating in a funeral on Tuesday in General Kerman’s hometown. The television showed how members of the Iranian parliament sang “Death to America!” In the plenary hall on Sunday.

advertisement