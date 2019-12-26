advertisement

US President Donald Trump has spoken out against the “massacre” involving thousands of civilians in a rebel stronghold in Syria.

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump wrote: “Russia, Syria and Iran are killing or are on their way to killing thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib province. Do not do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this slaughter. “

The tweet relates to intense air and ground bombardment by government forces in the southern and eastern province of Idlib, the country’s last rebel-held bastion.

About a month ago, Syrian government forces made renewed efforts to capture the province, which is dominated by al-Qaida fighters and which also has three million civilians.

The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian disaster on the Turkish border.

A Syrian aid group announced on Wednesday that more than 200,000 men, women and children have fled their homes in buses, trucks and cars in the past few weeks. Many have turned to the Turkish border for security reasons.

Before a ground offensive began a week ago, the United Nations reported that around 60,000 Idlib residents had been displaced since the government bombing campaign started late last month.

Videos released online by activists and the Syrian opposition’s civil defense, also known as white helmets, showed long lines of cars, trucks, and buses heading north, where people carry their valuables and load bags and mattresses onto vehicles.

Trucks transport belongings from people who fled Maarat al-Numan in northern Idlib, Syria. Photo: Reuters

An abandoned market street in Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern province of Idlib. Photo: Getty

Trump also responded to the civilian plight in Idlib in June, accusing Russia, Syria and Iran of “killing indiscriminately many innocent civilians” as part of a bombing campaign.

“The world is watching this butcher shop,” he tweeted and pleaded with her, “STOP!”

A few months later, he announced that he would withdraw US troops from northeastern Syria.

