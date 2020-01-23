advertisement

US President Donald Trump said we should protect the inventor of the wheel. Yes, the inventor of the wheel, who died about 5,500 years ago.

It is the last nonsensical treat of the leader of the free world who joins illustrious companies like “covfefe” and claims that we no longer have “stars”.

His incorrigible stupid statements have become a trademark of his presidency – and today we have a bike cracker for you.

Check out the video from Trump’s latest interview:

Just yesterday, January 22, Trump attended an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

During her chat, President Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised his car and SpaceX business after a turbulent advertising period.

Trump said, “Well, you have to honor him. He also makes the missiles. He likes missiles, and by the way, he is also good at handling missiles. “He also admitted that Musk’s missiles had no wings landing.”

After his exuberant praise for “the rockets,” Trump said he wanted to “protect our genius,” from Musk to the person who invented the wheel.

They go back a year and they talked about the end of the company. And now they’re suddenly talking about these great things.

I was worried about him because he is one of our great geniuses and we have to protect our genius. You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison and we have to protect all those people who originally invented the light bulb and the wheel and all these things.

Archaeological evidence has shown that the first wheel was made in Mesopotamia about 5,500 years ago – clearly not by an American or by someone who is still alive.

People on Twitter enjoyed this latest story with a lettering: “This organically damaged stupid man thinks the wheel was invented by an American.”

Another tweeted, “Hey Republicans, the guy you crush the constitution for thinks an American invented the wheel.”

I usually fill this place with a nifty, creative finish line, but I just choose what everyone thinks: what a titmouse.

