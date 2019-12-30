advertisement

“If you ban flavorings, it will cost you the choice,” said Trump voter Jeff Kathman in the VTA ad broadcast on Sunday morning.

Commercials that will air on Fox and CNN for next week while President Donald Trump is known to be watching are aimed at preventing the President from banning e-cigarette flavors, according to the Vapor Technology Association.

The association, which has spent $ 100,000 to run the ads, claims that a ban will only lead to a black market for unregulated products and diseases related to fumes.

“A ban would either drive people back to flammable cigarettes, the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States, or lead to illegal sales with a new and burgeoning black market,” said Tony Abboud, Executive Director of VTA, in a statement, in which the advertisement was announced, where voters directly appeal to the president.

First Lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump urge the President to take decisive action against youthful vapings, which led to violent comments and a promise to ban flavorings in September.

“We cannot allow people to get sick, and we cannot allow our youth to be so affected,” Trump praised the intercession of the first lady in September, referring to the couple’s son, Barron, who is now 13 years old According to the Food and Drug Administration, many young people have reached the age at which they start vaping.

I like the vaping alternative to cigarettes, but we have to make sure that this alternative is SAFE for EVERYONE! Let’s take fakes from the market and keep small children away from vaping!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump), September 13, 2019

“People die of vaping, so let’s take a closer look,” promised the then commander-in-chief, while recognizing that the industry is growing exponentially and creating thousands of jobs.

Trump was about to sign a decision to ban candy, fruit, and mint flavors in early November when he was reportedly hearing about possible job losses in the industry and tackling the initiative.

Meet with vaping industry professionals, doctors and individual government officials to find an acceptable solution to the vaping and e-cigarette dilemma. Children’s health and safety will be at the center of the work!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019

On November 22, Trump held a White House meeting with industry leaders and decided on December 20 to sign a 21-year-old smoking law that also prohibits retailers from selling e-cigarettes.

The vaping industry breathed a sigh of relief, but now they’re worried again, hence the targeted advertising campaign in Palm Beach County.

The commercials will highlight 150,000 jobs in the industry, saying that flavors help adults stop smoking cigarettes.

The VTA has more than 1,000 members, from manufacturers to retailers. However, Juul Labs, one of the biggest suspected culprits in the vaping world, is not a member.

Juul was the target of a June congressional investigation that revealed marketing and flavors for young people that contributed to the president’s stance.

The FDA warns that the high nicotine level in e-cigarettes can be addictive for teenagers, and calls Juul an e-cigarette brand that is popular with young people and provides a high nicotine level.

The FDA and CDC found in the National Youth Tobacco Survey 2019 that more than 5 million young people, including middle and high school students, have used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days and almost one million report daily consumption.

In Florida, voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment to ban vaping at most indoor jobs with effect from July 2019. A number of counties and cities, including Boca Raton and Delray Beach, extended the ban to restaurants, but not bars.

Still, the ban is difficult to enforce, and VTA claims that Trump voters will let him down if he tries to vape their freedom.

The President left Mar-a-Lago at 9:28 a.m. on Sunday morning for his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

