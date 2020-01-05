advertisement

BAGHDAD / WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened to hit 52 Iranian sites “very hard” if Iran attacks Americans or US assets following a drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and a US leader. Iraqi militia, as tens of thousands of people marched into Iraq to mourn their death.

Showing no signs of seeking to ease tensions raised by the strike he ordered that killed Soleiman and Iranian-backed Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport on Friday, Trump issued a threat to Iran on Twitter. The strike has raised the specter of a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Iran, Trump wrote, is “boldly talking about targeting certain U.S. assets” in retaliation for Soleimani’s death. Trump said the United States has “targeted 52 Iranian sites” and that some were “at a very high level relevant to Iran and Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL THINK A LOT FAST AND VERY OWN” .

“The US wants no more threats!” Trump said, adding that the 52 targets represented the 52 Americans held hostage in Iran for 444 days after being captured at the US embassy in Tehran in November 1979 – a stable site wounded in US Iranian Relations.

Trump did not identify the sites. The Pentagon referred questions about the issue to the White House, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The mourning in Iraq included many militants in uniform for whom Muhandis and Soleiman were heroes. They carried portraits of both men and plastered them on walls and armored personnel carriers in the procession. Called “Death to America” ​​and “No No Israel”.

On Saturday night, a rocket fell inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad near the US Embassy, ​​another struck in the nearby Jadriya neighborhood, and two others were shot down at Balad Air Force Base north of the city, but no one was killed, the Iraqi army said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Trump referred to an unusual specific number of possible Iranian targets after a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander had also cited a specific number of American targets – 35 of them – for possible retaliatory attacks in response to Soleimani’s assassination.

General Gholamali Abuhamzeh was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying late Friday that Iran would punish Americans wherever they are in the Islamic Republic’s capabilities, and raised the possibility of attacks on ships in the Gulf.

“The Strait of Hormuz is an essential point for the West, and a large number of destroyers and US warships pass through it. … The vital American targets in the region have long been identified by Iran. … About 35 US targets in the region, as well as Tel Aviv are in our reach, ”he was quoted as saying.

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah militia warned Iraqi security forces to stay away from US bases in Iraq, “at a distance of not less than one thousand meters (six tenths of a mile) starting Sunday evening,” Lebanese TV al -Mayadeen, which is close to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Trump said Friday Soleimani had plotted “immediate and ill-fated” attacks on US diplomats and military personnel. Democratic critics said the Republican president’s action was reckless and risked more bloodshed in a dangerous region.

“MALIGNI IMPACT”

Trump’s provocative Twitter posts came just hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wrote on Twitter that he had told the Iraqi president that “the US remains committed to de-escalation.” Pompeo also wrote on Twitter that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about Iran and “stressed the importance of opposing Iran’s malign influence and threats to the region.”

With security concerns heightened after Friday’s strike, the NATO alliance and a special US-led mission halted their programs to train Iraqi security and armed forces, officials said.

“The security of our personnel in Iraq is paramount. We continue to take all necessary measures, “NATO action spokesman Dylan White said in a statement.

Soleimani, 62, was Iran’s premeditated military leader – the head of the Revolutionary Guard’s foreign forces, the Quds Force, and the architect of Iran’s pervasive influence in the Middle East. Muhandis was the de facto leader of the Iraqi Paramilitary Groups umbrella troops (PMF) in Iraq.

The attack took Washington and its allies, mainly Saudi Arabia and Israel, into uncharted territory in their confrontation with Iran and its nearby militias across the region.

France stepped up diplomatic initiatives Saturday to ease tensions. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Macron’s office said. Macron also spoke with the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

The United States has been an ally of the Iraqi government since the US invasion of 2003 in the overthrow of dictator Saddam Hussein, but Iraq has become a closer ally with Iran.

The Iraqi parliament is convening an extraordinary session during which a vote on the deportation of US troops could be taken as early as Sunday. Many Iraqis, including Soleimani’s opponents, have expressed outrage to Washington over the killing of two men on Iraqi soil and possibly dragging their country into another conflict.

Troops dealing with HOLY towns

A procession organized by the PMF held the troops of Soleimani and Muhandis, and those killed in the US strike, through the Baghdad Green Zone.

The leading candidate to succeed Muhandis, Hadi al-Amiri, spoke of the coffin of the deceased commander of the militia commanders: “Naming your noble blood is the American forces that leave Iraq forever and attain full national sovereignty.”

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi also attended. Mahdi’s office later said it received a call from Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and they “discussed the difficult conditions facing Iraq and the region”.

Mourners brought the bodies of two people killed by car to the Shiite holy city of Kerbala, south of Baghdad, then to Najaf, another Shiite holy city, where they were received by the son of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric Ayatollah I Great Ali al-Sistani, and where Muhandis and other Iraqis killed will be laid to rest.

Soleimani’s body will be transferred to the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan bordering Iraq. On Sunday, he will be taken to the Shiite holy city of Mashhad in northeast Iran and from there to Tehran and his hometown of Kerman in the southeast for burial on Tuesday, state media said.

The US strike followed a sharp rise in US-Iranian hostilities in Iraq since last week when pro-Iranian militias stormed the US embassy in Baghdad following a deadly US airstrike on Kataib Hezbollah, founded by Muhandis. Washington accused the group of an attack on an Iraqi military base that killed a US contractor.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein and Maha El Dahan in Baghdad and David Shepardson in Washington; Additional reporting by Ghazwan Jaburi in Tikrit, Parisa Hafezi in Dubai, Nadine Awadallah in Beirut, John Chalmers in Brussels and Kate Holton in London; writing by Will Dunham, Mark Heinrich and Grant McCool; Editing by Frances Kerry and Daniel Wallis)

