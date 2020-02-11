advertisement

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25, the White House said on Monday.

“The President and First Lady will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad, which is in Prime Minister Modi’s home state of Gujarat and has played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Explanation.

“During a phone call over the weekend, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed that the trip would further strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India and highlight the strong and lasting ties between the American and Indian people,” she added.

The trip would mark Trump’s first visit to India as president.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump board the South Lawn aboard Marine One at the White House in Washington on August 24, 2018. (Samira Bouaou / The Epoch Times)

The Epoch Times reported in November that the US-India strategic defense partnership has entered a new phase in which the two countries are holding joint training sessions to improve military relations and build disaster response capabilities.

Kashish Parpiani, a research associate at the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai, India, told the Epoch Times at the time that the Indian government places special emphasis on Modi “formal agreements with the United States – which relate primarily to geospatial mapping and communications.”

Experts say this and wider military cooperation between the two nations is important due to a geopolitical alliance between the United States and India towards China.

The State Department published a report (pdf) in early November 2019 on how it is working with allies and partners to implement a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and specifically mentioned in its report the U.S. strategic partnership with India to strengthen.

In the report, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that “free, fair and reciprocal trade, open investment conditions, good governance and freedom of the sea are goals shared by all who want to thrive in a free and open future.” describes India as the “strategic partner” of the United States.

“We are increasing the pace and scope of our work with allies, partners and regional institutions such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). the Mekong States; the Pacific Islands and our strategic partner India to address common challenges and drive a common vision, ”said Pompeo.

President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit “Howdy, Modi!” On September 22, 2019 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

In early September 2019, Modi visited the United States and participated in a rally event attended by Trump at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Tens of thousands of Native American Americans also attended the event, called “Howdy, Modi” – a massive demonstration of support between the two leaders and nations.

“Today we are experiencing a new story and a new chemistry,” Modi told the crowd at the time. “Energy of NRG is a witness of synergies between India and the USA”

“You’ve never had a better friend than President Donald Trump,” Trump said at the event. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, the world is experiencing a strong, sovereign Republic of India.”

Venus Upadhayaya and Bowen Xiao contributed to this report.

Venus Upadhayaya and Bowen Xiao contributed to this report.

