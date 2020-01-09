advertisement

Trump urges world leaders to ally against Iran

Donald Trump has urged world leaders to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal as tensions over the death of an Iranian military general escalate in a U.S.-ordered airstrike.

In response to Iran’s airstrikes on two US military bases in Iraq on Wednesday, President Trump announced that he would “punish” economic sanctions against Iran.

President Trump said the measures would remain in place until Tehran gives up its nuclear ambitions and ends its support for terrorism.

No American or Iraqi casualties were reported in the retaliation attack, but the situation remains tense.

The President justified the order to kill General Qasem Soleimani at his press conference and called him the world’s best terrorist.

Portraits of Qasem Soleimani took place at rallies in the Middle East. Many described him as a “living martyr” and an icon of anti-American resistance.

