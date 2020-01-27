advertisement

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump told a then aide in August that he wanted to freeze security aid to Ukraine while officials there helped with investigations against Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden, the New York Times reported Sunday.

Trump’s statement was described in an unpublished manuscript by former White House national security adviser John Bolton, the Times reported in an article that did not cite the document, but quoted many as saying it had described Bolton’s account.

The paper said the reported statement could undermine a key element of Trump’s impeachment defense: that the delay in aid was specific to his demands that Ukraine declare investigations into its perceived enemies, including Biden and his son Hunter Biden. , who had worked for a Ukrainian energy firm. Elder Biden is a leading Democratic presidential candidate of 2020.

Bolton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report drew immediate demands from Democrats that the Republican-controlled Senate, which is conducting a trial on whether to remove Trump from office after his December 18 impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, should have called Bolton a witness.

“There can be no doubt now that Mr. Bolton directly opposes the heart of the President’s defense and therefore should be called as a witness in the impeachment trial of President Trump, the” seven “managers” of the House who are pursuing the case against Trump in the Senate. said in a statement.

“There is no defensible reason to wait until his book is published, when the information he has to provide is essential to the most important decision senators now have to make – if they condemn the President for unfathomable deeds,” it added. statements.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and calls the impeachment process a shame. The White House, which with Senate leaders has resisted calling witnesses, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the New York Times report, nor did Jay Sekulow, who is helping lead the Republican president’s defense.

Democrats have said they look forward to hearing testimony from Bolton, who was involved, as his lawyer himself has said, in “many important meetings and conversations” involving issues at the heart of Trump’s impeachment.

Bolton resigned in September after disputes with the president. Trump said he shot him. Bolton said he left.

The House impeached Trump on charges of abusing his office’s powers by asking Ukraine to investigate Biden and thwart a congressional inquiry into his conduct.

Trump’s defense argued that no charge of impeachment amounted to a felony or impotent offense, that he was within his rights as president to make foreign policy decisions and what information to give Congress, and that the Chamber followed a flawed and one-sided process before being blamed.

While the Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office, he is seeking to limit the political damage to his bid for a second term in the Nov. 3 election.

LONG VIOLATIONS

According to the New York Times, Bolton spoke with Trump in August and raised $ 391 million in congressional approvals for Ukraine for her eastward war against Russia-backed separatists.

Officers had frozen the aid and a deadline was set to begin dispatching it, Bolton noted, according to the newspaper.

Trump had previously opposed senior U.S. officials who had called for aid to be restored, the newspaper said, airing his lengthy complaints about Ukraine, which compounded legitimate efforts by some Ukrainians to support his 2016 Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, with unsubstantiated allegations and fair conspiracy theories about the country.

The paper said the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, had also spent months stoking the president’s paranoia about the US ambassador to Ukraine at the time, Marie Yovanovitch, claiming she was openly anti-Trump and should be fired.

In his August 2019 discussion with Bolton, the paper said that Trump appeared focused on the theories Giuliani had shared with him and had responded to Bolton’s question that he preferred to send no help to Ukraine until officials had turned over it all. materials available for the investigation into Biden and Clinton supporters in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Pete Schroeder, Arshad Mohammed, and Karen Freifeld; Additional reporting by Tim Ahmann and Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Doina Chiacu and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Peter Cooney)

