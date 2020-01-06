advertisement

Few things could rally Iranians around their flag as a threat to destroy the venerable remains of their ancient heritage.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that he had included Iranian cultural sites on his list of 52 targets for attack on whether Tehran would retaliate against the US killing of Iran’s top military commander, Qassem Soleimani.

The prospect of an attack on sites like the ancient ruins of Persepolis or the raw slab porches of Esfestan’s 500-year-old Naqshe Jahan Square caused an immediate response across Iran, overcoming deep political divisions in the country.

After responding to his Saturday comments, Trump remained close to his statement. “They are allowed to kill our people. They are allowed to torture and kill our people,” he said during his flight from vacation to Mar-a-Lago, his resort in Florida. “They are allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people. And we will not be allowed to touch their cultural sites. It doesn’t work that way.”

The United States alone spent two Trillion dollars on military equipment. We are the largest and by far the BEST in the world! If Iran attacks an American base, or any American, we will ship some of their beautiful new equipment their way … and without hesitation!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2020

The destruction of cultural monuments is a war crime, and many compared Trump to Islamic State and the Taliban, jihadist groups wiping out centuries of cultural heritage on flooded lands destroying ancient monuments with bulldozers and explosives. The hashtag #IranianCulturalSites was trending on Twitter on Sunday, and people have flooded social media with photos of their historic landmarks and favorite landmarks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sought to retract the comments later and told reporters that Washington would “behave within the system” in the event of any military action.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made it clear on Twitter that targeting cultural sites is a war crime and violates international law.

“That means, a big (not) ‘big’.”

Those disguised as diplomats and those who shamelessly sat down to identify Iranian cultural and civilian targets should not even bother to open a legal dictionary.

Jus cogens refers to the prescriptive norms of international law, ie. international red lines. That is to say, a big (no).

– Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 5, 2020

Kellyanne Conway, the president’s adviser, defended Trump, saying he would not target any heritage site. Instead, the president was simply asking a question.

A spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gently warned Trump against destroying cultural sites, choosing not to describe the action as a war crime, Business Insider reported.

“There are international conventions that prevent the destruction of cultural heritage,” the spokesman said.

In central Tehran, some people have pledged to defend what they see as irreplaceable symbols of a national identity that is far more enduring than any political ideology.

“In the event of a war, we all have to go and fight,” said 22-year-old Pouyan, a cell phone salesman who did not want to give his full name because of the sensitivity of the matter. “I do not understand why anyone would think that it is not their duty to protect the legacy that existed long before this establishment and will continue to exist after that.”

