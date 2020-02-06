advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump unleashed his fury at those who attempted to remove him from office during a prayer lunch, one day after his acquittal by the Senate during his impeachment trial.

Speaking from a scene where he was joined by congressional leaders, including House Speaker Democrats Nancy Pelosi, who led the impeachment charge against him, Trump broke the usual plating of the bipartisanship at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

“As everyone knows, my family, our great country and your president have been put to a terrible test by very dishonest and corrupt people,” said Trump at the annual event. His grievances were broadcast a few hours before he gave an official response to the White House dismissal vote.

“They did everything they could to destroy us and in doing so very seriously injured our nation,” said Trump, who triumphantly brandished copies of two newspapers with the “ACQUIRED!” Banner. On the front page of the scene.

His remarks sparked a whiplash after the most sober comments before him, including keynote speaker and Harvard professor Arthur Brooks, who described a “crisis of contempt and polarization” in the country and urged people gathered to “love your enemies”.

“I don’t know if I agree with you,” said Trump, taking the microphone, and then began to demonstrate it.

“I don’t like people who use their faith to justify what they know is wrong,” he said in an apparent reference to Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a longtime critic of Trump who cited his faith by becoming the only Republican to vote. for Trump’s withdrawal.

“I also don’t like people who say” I pray for you “when you know it isn’t”, “he said, referring to Pelosi, who offered this message to president when the two leaders clashed publicly.

The speaker for the House shook her head at various times during Trump’s remarks, but did not otherwise recognize the President’s attack. Earlier, she had offered a prayer for the poor and the persecuted.

Trump also announced his administration’s efforts to support freedom of religious expression, an important issue for evangelical Christians whom he appreciates as part of his political base. These efforts include protecting prayer in public schools and reducing federal funding for organizations that discuss abortion services with patients,

His comments, including his usual litany of economic bragging campaigns, were a clear sign that Trump after dismissal is emboldened like never before as he rushes into his re-election fight with a united Republican Party behind him.

Republican senators voted largely in accreditation to acquit Trump on Wednesday, relying on a multitude of reasons to keep him in power: he is guilty, but his conduct was not impenetrable; his July telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine was a “perfect call”; there is an election in 10 months and it is up to the voters to determine its fate.

For Trump, there was a key message to be drawn from his acquittal: even in times of maximum political peril, it was his Republican Party.

Trump avoided talking about impeachment in his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. The next day, he was already heading for dismissal as a rallying cry in 2020.

Trump tweeted after the Senate vote that he would mark his acquittal with a statement Thursday at noon to “discuss the VICTORY of our country on the hoax hoax!”. Supporters of the President were invited to join him in the East Room.

The President and his allies have sent dizzying tweets spurring accusers and Democrats. In his first post after the trial ended, Trump posted an animated video using a cover of Time magazine to suggest that he would stay in power “4EVA”.

The Democrats have brought other good news to Trump. The Iowa Caucus, the country’s first presidential nomination contest, was led astray by a tabulation incident. This deprived any candidate of a clear victory and allowed Trump to portray the Democrats as incompetent and corrupt.

Trump’s tenuous relationship with the GOP establishment has been a constant theme in his political life in recent years, and he has repeatedly tested party values.

Yet most Republicans reluctantly stayed with him, through revelations from the “Access Hollywood” tape, in which he was heard to boast of sexual assaults on women, and Charlottesville, where he defended the supremacists. whites in a racial clash in the university city of Virginia, as well as in Helsinki, where he sided with the Russian Vladimir Putin over US intelligence agencies regarding Moscow’s electoral interference in 2016 .

Now they give him the victory he expected and inflict their fate on him like never before.

Throughout the removal process, Trump has been satisfied as Republican senators, many of whom have opposed his long-standing candidacy and have always dismissed him privately, overwhelmingly defended him and challenged conventions, traditions and public opinion polls in the process.

Although Trump is among the least popular presidents in modern history, he nonetheless maintained broad support among Republicans, with 83% endorsing his professional performance in a January poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center.

Inspired by the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, with whom Trump has a respectful, if not particularly close, relationship, GOP senators went online to block new witnesses and documents during the trial. Wednesday’s final vote was no different: only Romney, a longtime Trump critic, voted to withdraw it.

Romney seemed to anticipate retaliation, telling Fox News, “My shoulders are broad enough to bear the consequences.”

Trump has benefited from a new class of Republicans in Congress who have proven more partisan than their predecessors. Party members also know that Trump is raining retaliation against those who cross him. For all of Trump’s speeches about how the Democrats stay united, he has Republicans in his fist.

“We have never had a president, as I said, as vindictive and mean as this one and it scares a lot of people,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week. , DN.Y.

Trump’s exorbitant approval rates within his own party had a deterrent effect that kept almost all Republicans from breaking ranks. The fear was palpable among GOP senators worried not only about being the target of an angry tweet, but of a main challenger supported by Trump or of a revolt among powerful Republican supporters.

Still personally stung by the indictment, Trump is betting that he can sell his acquittal to the American people as justification, that he can activate his supporters and even appease his skeptics at the center. Democrats are left with the most difficult task of explaining the details of the Ukraine affair to the American people, and the White House believes that Trump’s less complicated message will prevail.

