advertisement

When Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi tore a copy of Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech in half, it was hardly a stealth action. Pelosi was standing behind Trump, who had just finished speaking and was looking for an exit; she looked straight ahead and raised her arms high enough to make sure everyone could see what she was doing. She tore a stack of paper, then, as there were sheets left, she tore another, then another, before carefully putting the leftovers in a folder. About an hour and twenty minutes had passed since Trump stepped onto the platform and delivered the speech to him. Usually at that point there would have been a handshake, but Trump ignored Pelosi’s hand when she held it out. The expression on her face clearly showed that she had noticed and wanted everyone to notice as well. She sent similar messages later in the speech; his raised eyebrows and grimaces mark the places where fact checkers have to work. When Trump claimed, for example, that he was the protector of health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions – he didn’t – Pelosi shook his head.

There is no doubt that the impeachment is the reason why Trump would not shake Pelosi’s hand – it is the hand that signed the articles of the impeachment, after all. (She had used several pens; during the trial, the president’s lawyers released a video of Pelosi presenting the pens to his colleagues, claiming that the gesture was evidence of ill will rather than, say, a historic moment.) The chief of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, had insisted that the vote on the President’s conviction not be held until Wednesday, and, probably, part of the reason was to make sure that Trump could not transform the state of the Union in an acquittal. Trump did not mention removal, apart from a few oblique references, including the theme of the evening, “The Great American Return.” (He did not mention Ukraine, the country at the center of the history of impeachment, which has its own difficulties.) When Trump congratulated the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell – “Thank you, Mitch ! ”- it was to confirm judges Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, as well as other federal judges. McConnell recognized him with a tight little smile and a wave. When Trump added, after appointing the judges, “And we have many in the pipeline,” applauded the Republicans. At another time, there were chants of “Four more years”. If Trump couldn’t celebrate the end of his indictment, he could celebrate himself.

Democrats, on the other hand, only rarely applauded; their reservation was made more striking by the decision of the women of the House to wear white. (Pelosi did too.) When Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona stood up to applaud Trump’s praise for the work that Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, had done on the areas Opportunity – an area in which she had worked with him – Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, from New York, who was sitting next to her, seemed to back off. Pelosi herself applauded several times, although she tried to make it clear that she did not applaud Trump himself; when he mentioned union support for the new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement he signed last week, she turned to the side and applauded, as if the whole union movement was something goes into the gallery, far from Trump. In particular, Trump did not thank the Democrats for obtaining the USM.C.A. through Congress, or for the changes they insisted on, making it a more gradual (if not imperfect) agreement.

advertisement

At best, Trump is not one to split credit. Many of the many lies and distortions that FactCheck.org cataloged in the address were related to its attempts to erase President Obama’s legacy, whether by distorting salary statistics or the cost of health care premiums. Trump also boasted of hurting vulnerable people when he said that “seven million” have stopped receiving food stamps, which is due, in part, to tougher restrictions on who can eat them. to receive. (And, as the Washington Post noted, the actual number is just over four million.) Yet he also presented himself as a job-creating champion for African-Americans, women, and people with disabilities, echoing an advertising campaign broadcast during the Super Bol. The fact, as is often the case when he makes such appeals, is probably less about getting votes from minority communities than arguing among his supporters than he is and, by extension, they are not racist, misogynist or cruel. When he tried to present himself as a hero to drive down the prices of prescription drugs, some Democrats began to chant “H.R. 3 ”, with three fingers raised, to remind him that, if he really wanted to say what he said, there is a bill that will do just that. He has passed the Chamber but is blocked in the Senate.

As for extending health coverage to those who don’t have it, Trump said, “To those who are watching at home tonight, I want you to know: we will never let socialism destroy health care Americans. ”And he didn’t even pretend to have much sympathy for the migrants. He denounced how the cover of undocumented migrants “would bankrupt our nation” and “criminal illegal immigrants” and a “horrible wave of deadly violence”. He said that a “mighty wall” was being built.

For the past several decades, each president has invited guests whose life stories can serve as parables, and many of them are heroes. For Trump, however, the main purpose of inviting such people did not seem to be what they had endured, but what he could give them as a reward. There was the presentation of a freedom medal (for Rush Limbaugh, who was sitting next to Melania Trump; she draped the medal around her neck on the spot), a surprise purse (for a young girl from Philadelphia) and a surprised family reunion (for a long-deployed soldier, his wife and their children, inciting to sing “USA! USA!”) – all on the orders of the president. Trump gave a besieged foreign politician (Juan Guaidó, of Venezuela) a message to convey to his people: “All Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their just struggle for freedom.” (Jonathan Blitzer wrote on the politics of the Trump administration in Venezuela and its connection to efforts to win Florida in November.) There was Charles McGee, a hundred-year-old aviator from Tuskegee and a veteran of three wars, including great-grandson Iain, who sat next to him, wants to continue his legacy by going into outer space – and now hopes to be able, thanks to Trump’s new Space Force. And another surprise: a few hours before the speech, Trump had promoted McGee to the rank of brigadier general. Presidents can do it. He could hardly speak of anything without putting it in the form of a story of his price, of his kindness.

The achievements and difficulties of these guests are, as they always are, very real. Carl and Marsha Mueller had a daughter, Kayla, who was a humanitarian worker in Syria before becoming a prisoner of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the head of ISIS, who raped her and kept her prisoner before ‘she will not be killed. (The exact circumstances of his death are unclear.) US troops killed Baghdadi last October. When Trump said, “The brave men on the elite Special Forces team who led the operation so well gave their mission a name: Task Force 8-14. It was a reference to a special day, August 14 – Kayla’s birthday “, the moment was powerful precisely because, for once, he gave credit to someone else. Ellie Schneider, a two-year-old girl who was at the House Gallery in the arms of her mother, Robin, was born prematurely, at twenty-one weeks old, but, as Trump said, “Little Ellie continued to win the battle of life. When he then said, “I’m asking Congress to provide an additional fifty million dollars to fund neonatal research,” Robin Schneider seemed almost overwhelmed with gratitude and joy. Who wouldn’t be and who wouldn’t want Ellie to win? A minute later, Schneider raised his fist when Trump called for a ban on late abortions – a far less universal feeling. The State of the Union was, at the very least, a timely reminder to Democrats, as the campaign approached, that as a showman Trump is not incompetent. But neither did Nancy Pelosi.

.

advertisement