advertisement

Donald Trump, who for almost two weeks insisted he ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani to thwart an impending Iranian-inspired operation, or operations, that could have killed hundreds of Americans, Donald Trump changed tactics on Monday. In a series of statements, he claimed that Suleimani’s story of orchestrating attacks on American soldiers and facilities was sufficient to justify his murder, and he also suggested that Democrats who questioned his judgment were helping terrorists.

In one of the barrages of Twitter posts Monday morning, Trump said, “The fake media and their Democratic partners are working hard to determine whether the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was” imminent “or not, and was my team okay. The answer to both is a strong YES. Bad person. Killed many Americans, killed many people. We killed him. And when the Democrats try to defend it, it is a shame for our country. “

The Democrats did not try to defend Suleimani, of course. “No American will mourn the death of Qassem Solemaini,” said presidential candidate Joe Biden in one of the first Democratic responses to the Jan. 3 drone strike. “He deserved to be brought to justice for his crimes against American troops and thousands of innocent people across the region.” Other Democrats have made similar statements. But the Democrats also pointed out that the administration had provided no convincing evidence to support Trump’s claim that the Iranian was plotting imminent attacks on the Americans. Some of them, including Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker, argued that killing Suleimani was a dangerous escalation that created greater danger for Americans, especially the US military in the Middle East.

advertisement

When Trump feels challenged, he doesn’t let common truth or decency or respect for his office hamper his demagogic response. Last Thursday, he told reporters, “You know what is bothering me? When I see a Nancy Pelosi trying to defend this monster from Iran that has killed so many people. Pelosi did not defend Suleimani. “In fact, we could not find examples of Democrats who defended or” mourned “the death of the Iranian military commander,” FactCheck.org reported on Friday. But, of course, this warning did not stop Trump’s efforts to demonize the Democrats. On Monday morning, he retweeted a Photoshopped image of Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the minority leader of the Senate, wearing traditional Islamic headgear, with an Iranian flag behind them. The caption on the tweet was, “The corrupt Dems are doing their best to come to the rescue of Ayatollah. #NancyPelosiFakeNews. “

Appearing on Fox News, Stephanie Grisham, the White House press secretary, not only defended Trump’s inflammatory retweet. She sought to expand on this by saying, “I think the President is making it clear that the Democrats have parroted the Iranian talking points and have almost sided with the terrorists and those who want to kill Americans.”

Trump’s explicit adoption of the McCarthyite smears, combined with the change in justification for the assassination of Solimani, seemed to reflect the alarm that he is losing the battle of messages over Iran. Last weekend, an ABC News / Ipsos poll showed that a majority of Americans agreed with the Democrats: fifty-two percent of those polled said that killing Suleimani made America less safe. And, on the same day that the poll was released, Trump’s own secretary of defense, Mark Esper, said publicly that he had not seen a single piece of information to support Trump’s claim that Suleimani was plotting to detonate four American embassies. “I haven’t seen any for four embassies,” said Esper on CBS ‘Face the Nation. (He hastily added, “I agree with the President that probably – I expected them to go after our embassies.”)

Esper’s admission was just one of many developments that undermined Trump’s early explanations. Monday there was another. NBC News reported that Trump gave provisional authorization for the murder of Suleimani seven months ago “if Iran’s escalating assault results in the death of an American.” Citing five current and former administration sources as sources, the NBC News article went on to say that the June Presidential Order “came on the condition that Trump had final approval for any specific operation aimed at kill Soleimani “.

Trump has not disavowed his claim that an attack on four embassies is imminent, and he surely will not. However, his administration clearly seeks to justify the Suleimani strike, which does not depend on the danger of an imminent attack. In a speech on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued that the elimination of Suleimani was part of a larger US strategy to “restore deterrence – real deterrence – against the Islamic Republic of Iran “. At a press conference at the Department of Justice, William Barr, the Attorney General, also spoke, describing the question of whether there was an imminent threat like “a red herring”. Barr said, “I think when you face a situation where you already have attacks going on, you know there is a campaign that involves repeated attacks against American targets, I don’t think it it is necessary, frankly, to know the exact time and place of the next attack. This was certainly the position of the Obama administration when it buzzed the leaders of terrorist organizations. “

The Obama administration has not hummed the high general of a sovereign state. Nor did it unnecessarily create a fear of war with Iran that could easily have escalated into a large-scale conflict. The ease with which journalists visited Ain al-Asad air base in the Iraqi province of Anbar, which Iran hit last week with a barrage of missiles, became easily apparent on Monday. Contrary to initial reports, Iranian weapons have caused significant damage, including the destruction of a dormitory housing American soldiers. “A lot of people would have died if we hadn’t moved,” U.S. Army Sergeant Dan Kvasager told Richard Engel of NBC News.

If the Iranian missile strike had killed several people in the United States, we would probably be on the verge of waging war on Iran now – and Trump would be busy lying about how it happened.

.

advertisement