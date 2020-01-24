advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The new U.S. Pentagon Space Force is not Star Trek’s Starfleet Command, but their logos bear a striking similarity.

President Donald Trump unveiled the Space Force logo, writing on Twitter that he had consulted with military leaders and designers before presenting the blue and white symbol, which features an arrowhead shape centered on a background planetary and surrounded by the words “United States Space Force” and “Department of the Air Force”.

After consulting our great military leaders, designers and others, I am pleased to present the new logo of the American Space Force, the sixth branch of our magnificent army! pic.twitter.com/TC8pT4yHFT

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2020

The logo, which has the date 2019 in Roman numerals, is also similar in design to that of the Air Force Space Command, from which Space Force was created by legislation Trump signed last month.

The Space Force is the first new military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947. Its primary objective is to improve the protection of American satellites and other space resources, rather than putting warriors in orbit to fight in the ‘space. The idea became a line of regular applause for Trump at his political rallies. He originally wanted a Space Force that was “separate but equal” to the Army, Navy and Air Force, but Congress instead integrated it into the Air Force Department.

George Takei, who played Mr. Sulu in the original Star Trek television series and movies, tweeted in response: “Ahem. We expect some royalties. “

Ahem. We expect royalties from this… https://t.co/msYcJMlqjh

– George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

