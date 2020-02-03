advertisement

Illustration by João Fazenda

In the aftermath of the stormy elections of 2016, when a large part of the country was trying to come to terms with the fact that a device from the tabloids and reality TV would be the next president of the United States, Stephen Bannon, one from Donald Trump’s senior advisers have sought to place the event in historical context. Like Andrew Jackson, Bannon told the Hollywood Reporter, “We’re going to build an entirely new political movement.” Trump, embracing the comparison, hung a portrait of Jackson at the oval desk. Superficially, the kinship made sense: Jackson and Trump were wealthy men whose elections meant a populist turning point in American politics. Both were ridiculed as rude and downgraded, and both saw their colorful marital history dissected in the newspapers. A closer comparison would also have highlighted the racism associated with their political careers: Jackson owned slaves and led the withdrawal of Native Americans from their lands; Trump campaigned on a platform for withdrawing people from the nation itself.

Another potentially much more important area in common between the two presidents is President Trump’s Senate recall trial. In 1832 the Supreme Court rendered a decision in Worcester v. Georgia, which effectively prohibited states from usurping the sovereignty of Native Americans over their lands. It conflicted with Jackson’s plans, and he responded by saying, in fact, good luck applying it. Jackson’s critics saw such a willingness to dismiss the authority of a co-equal branch of government as further evidence that he had no business being in the Oval Office.

The Trump Administration’s strategy to combat impeachment involves the revocation of the authority of the third co-equal branch of government. The White House has resolutely ignored House of Representatives subpoenas to produce documents and witnesses regarding Trump’s alleged attempt to strengthen the Ukrainian government to help with a ploy to sink Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy. It is not uncommon for an administration to block or only partially comply with assignments. (The Republican-run house notably held attorney general Eric Holder in contempt of court in 2012 for failing to fully comply with the summonses to appear in connection with the Fast Gun Sting Operation and Furious of the Justice Department.) But Trump refused to comply and the Republicans in Congress, ignoring one of their most important duties – overseeing the executive – encouraged his position.

At the start of the trial, in eleven roll-call votes, the Republican majority rejected measures to request relevant documents or to hear new witnesses regarding the Ukrainian project. Representative Hakeem Jeffries, one of the directors of the removal of the House, delivered a passionate speech outlining the reasons why Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, was to testify. He also told Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s lawyers, who asked why the trial was even taking place, “We are here, sir, because President Trump has pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political and personal ends. ” quoting a colleague from Brooklyn, the Notorious BIG: “If you don’t know, now you know.” Despite Biggie, the speech failed to move the Republican caucus.

The votes left open the possibility that witnesses and documents might be available, but only later in the procedure – a state of affairs that Representative Adam Schiff, the Director of the House, called “ass upside down” . The significance of the votes is twofold: not only have the Republicans in the Senate co-signed the White House’s efforts to transform the dismissal into a show trial; they have reduced the power of the legislative branch to which they themselves belong.

In recent years, short-term thinking has ended up defining our policy to an alarming degree. In 2016, when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Merrick Garland’s appointment of President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court without as much voting, he seemed to ignore what might happen next time ‘a Republican president would try to guide a candidate through a Democrat. Senate. The G.O.P. who came to support Trump’s incendiary nativism ignores the demographic stalemate he faces by alienating a growing number of immigrant and minority voters. These decisions were bad for the Party and for judicial integrity. The Republican response to the impeachment is bad for the future of democracy.

It is not difficult to discern what may be the long-term impacts of this short-term thinking. Trump’s coercive telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky came after Attorney General William Barr misinterpreted the Mueller report as an exemption from alleged Trump administration contact with Russians trying to interfere 2016 elections. Even after the whistleblower reported on the appeal to Ukraine, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s unofficial envoy, visited the country on his behalf. And, even in the middle of the trial, Trump continues to push a false conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the last election. An acquittal in the Senate would confirm Trump’s dangerous idea of ​​an omnipotent presidency.

Explaining why power should be distributed among the three branches of government, Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51 that “ambition must be made to thwart ambition”. Up to now, the position of the majority of the Senate on dismissal can more correctly be described as ambition emboldened by deference. Schiff highlighted this problem last week when he told senators, “You know you cannot trust this president to do what is right for this country. You can trust that he will do what is right for Donald Trump. He will do it now. He already has. He will do so for the next few months. He will do so in elections if he is authorized to do so. An acquittal would set a precedent for an American president to call for foreign intervention in an election, demand it in a subsequent election, and still remain in power. Earlier this month, it was reported that Russian military pirates had attacked Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company that is at the center of the deposition debacle. It is reasonable to suspect that they could have been looking for information that might be useful to Trump’s re-election effort.

There is a contrast that Bannon could not have imagined four years ago. Jackson’s reputation was made when, as a general, he defeated the British at the Battle of New Orleans in the War of 1812. He was revered for his desire to protect the nation from hostile foreign powers. No such claim can be made for Trump. His presidency has made the country more sensitive to them. ♦

