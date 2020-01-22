advertisement

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate has voted on the parties to pass the impeachment rules against President Donald Trump and the Democrats’ efforts to provide evidence and ensure that witnesses are heard.

When the third impeachment lawsuit against the President in US history began seriously on Tuesday, Trump’s top right-wing lawyer argued that the democratic case was an unsubstantiated attempt to overthrow the 2016 elections, but a leading democratic lawmaker said there was “overwhelming” evidence for Wrongdoing.

Trump was charged by the House of Representatives last month with the abuse of power and congressional obstruction for putting pressure on Ukraine to investigate and hinder the investigation into former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival. The president denies any wrongdoing.

After U.S. Attorney General John Roberts convened the case, the two sides began a dispute that lasted until Wednesday morning over the rules proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the trial until Wednesday morning.

The partisan-style senators [53-47] voted for four requests by Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to summon records and documents from the White House, the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the Office of Administration and Budget for Trump’s negotiations with Ukraine to block.

At the same time, senators declined requests for subpoenas to bear witness to the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, white house aide, Robert Blair, and white house housekeeper, Michael Duffey, to get.

According to McConnell’s hastily revised procedures for the trial, there will be 48 hours of controversy within six days – 24 hours for each side – which will undo an earlier plan to limit them to two days at a time. It also allows the house records to be approved as evidence using the probe.

The clashes begin with the resumption of the process on Wednesday.

Republican senators have not ruled out the possibility of further testimony and evidence after opening disputes and 16 hours of senatorial questions, but they did hang around with Trump’s lawyers to block Tuesday’s democratic witness and evidence requests – a potentially good sign for the White House.

White House attorney Pat Cipollone, who heads Trump’s defense, attacked the basis of the charges against the Republican president, saying the Democrats weren’t close to the US Constitution’s impeachment standard.

“The only conclusion will be that the President has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said Cipollone, advocating McConnell’s suggestion to wait until later in the process to decide whether to allow additional witnesses or documents.

“There is absolutely no case,” he said.

Democratic MP Adam Schiff, who led the house’s impeachment investigation, said the president had “committed constitutional misconduct justifying the impeachment.”

While the evidence against Trump is “already overwhelming,” further testimony is needed to show the full extent of the misconduct by the president and those around him.

Republican senators have not ruled out the possibility of further testimony and evidence after the senators’ arguments and questions have been opened.

But Democrats said they had forced repeated votes on evidence and witnesses that extended late into the night to put Republicans in the file immediately.

The impact of the process on Trump’s reelection offer in November is far from clear.

