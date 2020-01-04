advertisement

MIAMI / WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his Democratic opponents would smash crosses and pledged to bring prayers to public schools at a re-election rally to support evangelical aid.

Trump spoke on the outskirts of Miami at the International Ministry of King Jesus, a “prosperity gospel” church that teaches that believers will be rewarded with health and wealth on earth.

“We’re defending religion ourselves, it’s under siege,” Trump said. “A society without religion cannot succeed.”

More than 80% of white evangelicals voted for Trump in the 2016 election. But a blow to evangelical support opened last month when Christianity Today magazine wrote a blistering editorial on Trump’s “extremely immoral character.”

Participants, some of them wearing red Trump campaign signature hats, nearly packed the room, which the church says holds 7,000. Some raised their hands in praise and sang playing loud music over the speakers before the president entered the room.

Pastors rallied around Trump on stage for an opening prayer as most of the public remained standing with their hands up.

In his speech, Trump mocked Democratic challenger Pete Buttigieg, Indiana’s mayor, for having what he said was an indisputable surname, and told attendees Democrats were waging a war against religion.

“These angry radicals want to impose absolute conformity by censoring speech, tearing down crosses and symbols of faith and banning religious believers from public life.”

He received a huge backlash from the crowd when he promised to bring religion to American schools. A clause in the U.S. Constitution prohibits the government from promoting one religion over another, meaning public schools do not promote prayer or religious symbols.

“Very soon I will take action on conservation students and First Amendment rights of teachers to pray in our schools,” Trump has said. “They want to get this right along with many other ones.”

According to a 2019 study https://www.pewforum.org/2019/10/17/in-us-decline-of-christianity-continues-at-rapid-pace by Pew Research Center, 43% of adults in The US, or about 110 million people, identify with Protestantism; 59% of those, or 64 million, are born-again or evangelical Christians.

Christian support for Trump remained relatively constant from his inauguration until March 2019, Pew Research shows. Some Christians believe that support has been annoying.

Friday’s rally “is Trump’s desperate response to the sense that he is losing his primary voting bloc – faith voters,” said Doug Pagitt, executive director of Common Good Voting, a Christian progressive group, on Friday. (Additional reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Tom Brown)

