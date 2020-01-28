advertisement

During a press conference on Tuesday, President Donald Trump praised Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his attacks on an NPR journalist.

“That was very impressive, Mike,” Trump said after Pompeo alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House received ovations during an announcement about the government’s Middle East peace plan. “This reporter couldn’t have done a very good job on you yesterday, could you? I think you did a really good job,” said the president.

Pompeo knocked out Mary Louise Kelly of the NPR on Saturday, accusing her of lying about a heated encounter after an interview. “She decided to violate the basic rules of journalism and decency.”

advertisement

Also read: Mike Pompeo Doubles in NPR Reporter Attack, Radio Network Defends Its “Ultimate Integrity”

“NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly lied to me twice. First last month when we prepared our interview and then yesterday when we agreed to keep our post-interview confidential, ”said Pompeo in a statement on Saturday. “It is shameful that this reporter violated the basic rules of journalism and decency. This is another example of how much the media has tried to hurt President Trump and this government. “

In the referenced interview that aired on Morning Edition on Friday, Kelly Pompeo asked several questions about the Ukraine scandal that prompted Congress to indict President Trump. Pompeo repeatedly refused to answer their questions and once said that he only agreed to speak about Iran. Kelly replied that his staff had answered questions about Iran and Ukraine.

Later on Friday, Kelly said Pompeo had insulted her with the F-word in her private living room and asked if she thought Americans were interested in Ukraine before asking on an unmarked card to identify Ukraine ,

Also read: NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly says Mike Pompeo scolded and yelled at her for asking about Ukraine

On Monday, Michele Kelemen, who is also with NPR, was informed that she was removed from the press pool due to Pompeo’s upcoming trip to the UK, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Trump’s praise for Pompeo came hours after denouncing Fox News for posting democratic legislators on his shows, and rounded off the day of media criticism for the president.

See below:

Trump to Mike Pompeo about NPR: “That was very impressive, Mike. That reporter couldn’t have done a very good job on you yesterday, could it? (Laughter) Think you did a really good job on her. (Laughter) That’s good. “Via CSPAN pic.twitter.com/OQDR6IS2T8

– Kyle Griffin (@ kylegriffin1) January 28, 2020

advertisement