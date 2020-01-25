advertisement

Donald Trump’s lawyers opened impeachment claims that the US president “did absolutely nothing wrong” when he asked Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

His lawyers urged the Republican-led Senate Chamber to release Mr. Trump from charges of abusing his power and hindering Congress, and accused the Democratic prosecutors of omitting important evidence from the submission of their case.

Trump’s team of lawyers is planning an aggressive, far-reaching defense that takes an expansive view of the president’s powers and portrays him as under siege by political opponents who are determined to undo the 2016 election result and ensure that he doesn’t get reelected this November becomes.

“You are here to commit the most massive interference in an election in American history,” White House attorney Pat Cipollone assured the senators. “And we cannot allow that.

“They are not only asking you to dismiss the results of the last election, but, as I said, you are removing President Trump from an election that will take place in about nine months.

“They are asking you to tear up all the ballot papers in this country and take that decision away from the American people.”

Democratic nomination

Trump’s lawyers also want to put Mr. Biden on the defensive while he campaigns for the Democratic President’s nomination.

Trump tweeted from the White House: “Anyone who fairly follows the Senate trial today can see how unfairly I’ve been treated and that this is, in fact, the completely partisan impostor that EVERYONE, including the Democrats, really knows it is.”

The defense proceedings are opened after a three-day presentation by the House Democrats.

When they said goodbye on Friday, they claimed that Trump would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervened to remove him before the 2020 election.

They also warned the Republicans to allow new statements before the senators make a final judgment.

Adam Schiff, the leading Democratic Prosecutor, said: “Give America a fair trial. It is worth it. “

Mr. Schiff closed the Democratic case after methodical and passionate clashes about Mr. Trump’s abuse of power by asking Ukraine to conduct a politically motivated investigation into political rivals, and then hindered Congress’s investigation into it Matter.

Mr Trump’s lawyers claim that he was the president’s right when he asked Ukraine to investigate.

Overzealous means

Defense lawyers are expected to make the argument that Mr. Trump is not only a victim of democratic outrage, but also overzealous agents and prosecutors.

In response to claims that he invited foreign interventions, they have already argued that this is no different from Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which in 2016 used a former British spy to investigate Trump through the opposition.

An acquittal is likely because the Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and a two-thirds vote would be required for the conviction.

The Trump team started legal proceedings on Saturday, but only a short hearing was planned and they will continue to hear on Monday.

The president is brought to justice in the Senate after Parliament accused him of misusing his office last month by asking Ukraine for an investigation while the government withheld hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid.

The second impeachment article against Mr. Trump accuses him of hindering Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify in the House investigation. – Associated press

