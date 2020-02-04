advertisement

WASHINGTON – It was once among the most predictable spectacles on the American political calendar – but with Donald Trump in a whirlwind, there is as much suspense today surrounding the state of the union address union as it is in the race to elect its Democratic challenger.

There are, however, two safe bets: a trade victory, much nonsense about the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and more than a few volumes aimed at the president’s political rivals.

Former cabinet minister Perrin Beatty, president of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, says he will hear evidence of stability in the trade dossier – in particular Trump’s vision of the so-called second phase of a trade deal with China.

advertisement

Beatty says that even with the USMCA soon to be land law, Canadian businesses would be wise to continue looking to expand into markets beyond the U.S., which remains Canada’s largest trading partner.

And he says the political uncertainty and turmoil that has plagued the last three years will never go away quickly, no matter who ends up winning the White House in November.

Trump sees the USMCA, a NAFTA comeback that now only needs Canada’s final approval to take effect, as a crowning political achievement that is expected to be a staple in his re-election bid this year.

Tonight, Trump is likely to declare himself acquitted on the eve of an important vote for impeachment Wednesday in the Senate, where Republicans are all but certain to release the president, despite the best efforts of the House Democrats.

And he’s sure to capture the chaos surrounding Iowa groups and the delayed Democratic results of an initial vote that is supposed to set the stage for the primary season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

advertisement