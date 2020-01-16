advertisement

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) —Donald J. Trump pulled a sleepless night Wednesday, using a Sharpie to cross off Lev Parnas from photos taken with him at hundreds of events.

Trump, hands blackened with ink, started to make his way through a mountainous pile of photos of him and Parnas around 10 p.m., a White House source confirmed.

After more than an hour of wiping out Parnas, Trump reportedly barked against his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to fetch Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General William Barr to assist in the removal of Parnas.

“Bring Pence and Barr here!” Trump would have thundered. “If I go down, they go down!”

According to the White House source, Pence and Barr appeared in a few minutes but were not joined by Representative Devin Nunes, who barricaded himself in his Congress office with a Sharpie and his telephone logs.

