WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration announced on January 31, 2020 that it is restricting legal immigration from six additional countries that officials say do not meet safety standards as part of a campaign to further restrict immigration.

Authorities have said that immigrants from Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania will face new restrictions on obtaining certain visas to come to the United States. But it’s not a total travel ban, unlike President Donald Trump’s previous efforts that have sparked outrage around the world for unfairly targeting Muslims.

Trump was due to sign a restrictions proclamation as early as Friday.

The announcement comes as President Donald Trump tries to promote his administration’s crackdown on immigration, highlighting a signature problem that motivated his supporters in 2016 and hoping it will have the same effect in November. The administration recently announced a crackdown on birth tourism and notes the sharp drop in US-Mexico border crossings and reports progress in building the border wall.

Immigrant visas were limited to Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Nigeria and are granted to people seeking to live in the United States permanently. They include visas for people sponsored by family members or employers, as well as the diversity visa program which made up to 55,000 visas available in the most recent lottery. In December, for example, 40,666 immigrant visas were granted worldwide.

Sudan and Tanzania have suspended their diversity visas. The State Department uses a computer drawing to select people from around the world for up to 55,000 diversity visas.

Non-immigrant visas were not affected. These are given to people traveling to the United States for a temporary stay. They include visas for tourists, those doing business or those seeking medical treatment. In December, for example, around 650,760 non-immigrant visas were granted worldwide.

Wolf said internal security officials would work with countries to tighten up their security requirements to help them get off the list.

“Most of these countries want to be useful, they want to do the right thing, they have relations with the United States, but for various reasons, they have not met these minimum requirements,” said the acting secretary. Homeland Security, Chad Wolf.

There have been rumors for weeks about a potential new ban, and initially Belarus was considered. But Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was heading to the Eastern European nation when restrictions were lifted and Belarus was not on the list. Wolf said that some countries were able to comply with the new standards on time.

The current restrictions follow Trump’s travel ban, which the Supreme Court ruled legal in 2018. They are significantly more flexible than the original ban on Trump, who had suspended travel from Iraq, d Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for 90 days blocked the refugee’s admissions for 120 days and suspended travel from Syria. The government has suspended most immigrant and non-immigrant visas from applicants from these countries. Exceptions are available for students and those with “significant contacts” in the United States.

Trump has said a travel ban is necessary to protect Americans. But opponents have argued that he sought to target Muslim countries, highlighting comments he made as a candidate in 2015 calling for “a complete and complete arrest of Muslims entering the United States until the representatives of our country can understand what is happening ”.

The seven countries with many more restrictions include countries with or little diplomatic relations with the United States. They include five predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

Sudan and Kyrgyzstan are predominantly Muslim countries. According to the Pew Research Center, Nigeria is roughly equally divided between Christians and Muslims, but has the fifth largest population of Muslims in the world.

Wolf said immigrant visas were chosen because people with this visa are the most difficult to withdraw after arriving in the United States.

The initial ban was immediately blocked by the courts and led to a multi-month process to develop clear standards and federal review processes to try to resist legal gatherings.

The announcement of new prohibited countries was expected before the third anniversary of January 27, 2017, promulgation of the first order.

Wolf said officials have spent about six months working on revised criteria. They examined countries’ compliance with minimum standards for identification and information sharing and assessed whether countries were properly monitoring the risks of terrorism or public security. Officials examined whether countries were using modern passports, shared information that the United States could validate on travelers, and identified possible criminal suspects in a way that the United States could see before entering. They evaluated the answers and classified the nations on their place of fall.

Government agencies then examined whether the countries had different, but significant, contacts with the United States, and then decided on restrictions.

“Really, the only way to mitigate the risk is to impose these travel restrictions,” said Wolf.

