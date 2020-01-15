advertisement

(CNN) – President Donald Trump signed an initial trade agreement with leading Chinese leaders with promises from Beijing on Wednesday to more than double his purchases from US farmers in the first year.

The 86-page agreement comes after nearly two years of fraught negotiations and a punitive trade war between the two largest economies in the world that hit American soybean producers particularly hard.

US taxpayers have spent around $ 28 billion to save farmers, including payments to trading groups and purchases from food banks.

The pause in the trade war gives Trump something concrete to farmers, a crucial part of his Midwestern firewall, en route to the 2020 elections.

“Together we correct past mistakes and create a future of economic justice and security,” Trump said from the East Room of the White House, just as lawmakers on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue were preparing to vote on two articles of accusation. .

“Most people thought this could never happen,” he said.

Trump said he would visit China in the “not too distant future” to answer a visit to Washington from the best negotiator in China.

In a letter, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Trump that the agreement was a sign that their two countries could resolve differences through dialogue.

The letter, which reads out loud Vice Prime Minister and top negotiator of China, Liu He, in the East Room during the signing event, was optimistic about the future of Washington-Beijing ties.

The deal, Xi wrote, was “good for China, the US, and the entire world.”

Xi said he would stay in close contact with Trump and said he hoped the US would treat Chinese companies fairly.

According to the agreement, China has promised to purchase an additional $ 12.5 billion worth of US agricultural products in the first year and $ 19.5 billion in year two. Those commitments come on top of $ 24 billion in agricultural purchases made by China in 2017, before the trade war began.

In exchange, the United States agreed to lower the rates on Chinese products from $ 120 billion from 15% to 7.5%.

Those changes will take effect within 30 days of signing the pact, along with the broader deal. However, although China has agreed to purchase more American products, it has not made any specific commitments to lower the rates imposed on the US.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall called the agreement an “important step.”

“China was once the largest market for American agricultural products, but has fallen to the fourth largest since the introduction of retaliation. This agreement will help to reverse two years of declining exports of agricultural products, “he said in a statement.

Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, the president’s main negotiator, described the deal as a “very good first step” and described China’s purchases as a way to create access for American companies.

“Are we in an ideal place? No, “Lighthizer told reporters in the White House before signing. “Is this a very good first step? Yes.”

China’s commitments to buy more US agricultural products are part of a broader package of $ 200 billion, including industrial products and energy exports by 2021. The two parties estimate that those purchases will continue from 2022 to 2025 after the biennial deal.

Of the products that China has promised to buy more: soybeans, wheat, cotton and pork. A senior government official told reporters that the US would “actively follow” data sources from both countries to ensure that China delivers on its promise.

The first deal offers better protection to American companies who have long complained about theft of their intellectual property and trade secrets.

It may also remove an important barrier that required the sale of their technology for access, reduce the requirements for banks that want to operate there and impose anti-counterfeiting measures that, if broken, would lead to fines.

The commitments in the deal go beyond what China has agreed in the past, but the agreement does not require the government to change laws or regulations.

“Nobody really understood the deal until today when we released it, so it’s a much bigger deal than people thought,” said Trump, who spent more than 30 minutes thanking cabinet members, members of Congress, and executives of some of the largest companies in the country, including General Electric and Citibank.

The president said that the next round of negotiations – which is expected to address more serious issues, such as Chinese subsidies to domestic and state-owned companies – will begin “soon”.

The rates, he said, would remain leverage against China and only decrease if the administration completes the next phase of the deal.

“We have pretty strong cards,” Trump said.

The two countries also confirmed their commitments not to devalue their currencies for competitive advantage they promised to the Group of 20. A senior administrative official said that the provision, like most of the pact, would be enforceable.

Managers urged the Trump administration to continue as soon as possible with the next round of discussions.

“We hope that this deal marks a new era of trust between both countries and paves the way for phase 2 negotiations,” said Thomas Donohue, CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce.

