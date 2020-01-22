advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump set a presidential activity record on his favorite social media platform on Wednesday, tweeting and retweeting at length about the Senate recall trial, the Democrats who want to replace it and much more.

At 4:25 p.m. ET, Trump had run his previous record of 123 posts on Twitter in a day he set just over a month ago, according to Factba.se, a service that compiles and analyzes data on Trump’s presidency.

Trump’s previous record for single day tweets during his stay in the White House was set on December 12, 2019, the day the House Judiciary Committee opened its marathon session to approve two impeachments against the President .

Trump set his all-time record for tweets a day before becoming president, with 161 positions in January 2015, according to Factba.se. Most of his tweets that day were devoted to the broadcast of his reality show.

Trump, who started his day in Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum, started his Wednesday morning by writing 41 tweets between 12 p.m. and 1 a.m.ET (6 a.m. to 7 a.m. in Davos).

The vast majority of his messages to his more than 71 million followers were retweets of messages, videos, and images from Republican lawmakers and other donors haranguing Democrats during the impeachment trial.

His barrage of tweets included numerous inflammatory messages excoriating representative Adam Schiff, one of the officials responsible for the dismissal of House Democratic, and a retweet of a provocative image published by White House social media director Dan Scavino, which shows Trump walking in front of a fiery scene meant to symbolize the cremation of the “deep state”.

