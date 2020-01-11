advertisement

US President Donald Trump said his government is closely following protests that broke out in Iran after the country’s government admitted that its troops had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian civilian airliner.

“To the brave, long-suffering Iranian people: I have been at your side since the beginning of my presidency and my administration will continue to be at your side. We will follow your protests closely and will be inspired by your courage,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday -contribution.

The commentary followed the arrest of the British ambassador to Iran during protests against the government that British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab condemned as a “flagrant violation” of international law.

Iranian students demonstrate after paying homage to the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737. Photo: Atta Kenare / AFP via Getty Images

Rob Macaire was detained for more than an hour on suspicion of organizing, provoking and leading radical actions before his release.

In a statement, Mr. Raab said: “Arresting our ambassador in Tehran without reason or explanation is an obvious violation of international law.

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من اا ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولمن همچاماماضازم شجاعت شما الهام بخش است.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads.

“It can continue its march to pariah status, with the political and economic isolation that goes with it, or take steps to defuse tensions and advance a diplomatic path.”

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, Macaire was one of several people arrested in connection with protests at Amir Kabir University.

There was a wave of demonstrations across the country protesting the accidental launch of a Ukrainian airliner by Iranian missiles shortly after Tehran took off.

The plane was shot down early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases that house US troops in Iraq, in retaliation for the murder of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani in an American airstrike in Baghdad. No one was injured in the attack on the bases.

Iran said on Saturday that its military shot down the plane, killing all 176 on board. Air defense was mistakenly fired when on alert after hitting US targets in Iraq.

It is believed that Mr. Macaire participated in a vigil for the victims of the crash. However, the event quickly became a demonstration that Mr. Macaire was leaving for.

When he returned to the British embassy, ​​he was arrested – although it is not clear who was holding him.

After several urgent calls to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was finally released and was allowed to return to the embassy. – Reuters, PA

