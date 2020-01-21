advertisement

President Donald Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Switzerland that he would push tariffs on European cars if an expected trade agreement with the European Union failed.

“They know that if they don’t do a fair deal, I will charge them customs duties,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal in Davos on January 21, referring to automobiles, the block’s main export.

advertisement

The President has not set a deadline for the conclusion of the trade agreement before the tariffs have been approved.

President Donald Trump speaks on January 21, 2020 at the Davos Congress Center in front of the World Economic Forum. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

The White House has postponed the classification of cars from Europe several times. In November, the Trump administration passed a deadline for introducing national security tariffs of up to 25 percent for imported vehicles and parts under a Cold War trade law.

“The good news is that the US has not announced any new tariffs for EU cars or auto parts,” said Cecilia Malmström, EU Trade Commissioner, on November 21 in Brussels, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association. “Of course, the threat has not completely disappeared and we are aware of it.”

On February 4, 2019, a robot installed a windshield on a Mercedes-Benz A-Class at the Daimler AG plant in Rastatt. (Thomas Kienzle / AFP via Getty Images)

The Trump administration launched an Section 232 foreign car investigation in May 2018, after which Trump concluded that some imported vehicles and components could “weaken our domestic economy” and threaten national security. An alternative to the measures under Section 232 would be to apply customs duties under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, the same mechanism that the White House uses to impose duties on imports from China based on a foreign country that uses unfair trading practices.

Trump informed the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he had signed a contract with French President Emmanuel Macron to defer a tax on digital services that American technology companies should hit sometime in 2020.

The president informed the newspaper that he had threatened to impose a 100 percent duty on French wine, which is currently subject to an import duty of 25 percent in connection with a separate trade dispute with the European aviation giant Airbus.

“Amid an economic upswing”

Trump welcomed his economic and trade balance on the first day of the Davos economic summit, saying that America “is winning again like never before”.

“Today I am proud to say that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom the world has never seen before,” he said.

In a campaign-like speech, Trump highlighted job creation, low unemployment and wage growth.

“This is not a time for pessimism; This is a time of optimism, “said Trump. “Fear and doubt are not a good thinking process, as this is a time for enormous hope and joy, optimism and action.”

“But to take advantage of tomorrow’s opportunities, we must reject the perpetual prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse,” said the president, highlighting yesterday’s failed predictions, such as global hunger in the 1970s or the exhaustion of the world Oil reserves in the 1990s.

“These alarmists always ask the same thing: absolute power to rule, transform, and control every aspect of our lives,” Trump continued. “We will never allow radical socialists to destroy our economy, ruin our country, or exterminate our freedom. America will always be the proud, strong and relentless bastion of freedom. “

The economic summit in the Swiss Alpine town lasts until January 24th.

The top-class forum brings together leading personalities, business elites, economists and celebrities from all over the world.

Emel Akan contributed to this report.

Follow Tom on Twitter: @OZImekTOM. (TagsToTranslate) European cars

advertisement