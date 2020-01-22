advertisement

Trump says Syrian oil has secured ground on the face of reported tensions with Russia

US President Donald Trump said at a meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22 that American troops secured Syrian oil fields. “We have the oil,” said Trump, sitting next to Kurdistan Regional President Nechirvan Barzani. “We left soldiers behind for the oil because we took the oil … we secured it very well.” Local reports from January 21 showed encounters near Rmelan, a center of Syrian oil production. Storyful interviewed the US-led coalition on recent encounters with Russia, including that in the January 21 video. The coalition responded with the following statement, attributed to spokesman Col Myles B Caggins III: “In Syria, the coalition is deconflicting military operations with other regional forces to protect our troops. We try to deconflict our movements through existing communication channels and interlocutors in order to prevent unnecessary and unplanned military interactions and to de-escalate them between armed forces if necessary. “During the meeting with Barzani, Trump thanked the Iraqi Kurdish leader for his support efforts to secure the so-called safe zone in Syria. It was unclear whether Trump thought Barzani was a Syrian-Kurdish leader, as some commentators postulated online. Credit: White House via Storyful

