President Donald Trump said Friday that the targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani had been ordered because it was “conspiring to kill” many Americans.

In his first comments since Friday’s early strike against Iran’s elite Quds force leader, Trump said Soleimani was also responsible for killing and wounding “thousands” of Americans and many more in the region.

“He should have been taken many years ago,” Twitter tweeted from his private club in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was resting.

The strike marked a major escalation in the conflict between Washington and Iran, after Iran pledged “severe retaliation” for the killing of the top military leader. Both countries have faced repeated crises since the Withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposed crippling sanctions.

The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq “immediately” after fears that the strike and any retaliation by Iran could spark a conflict involving the region.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended the strike as “wholly legal”, saying Soleiman posed a “imminent” threat to the US and its interests in the region.

“There has been an immediate attack,” Pompeo said in an interview on Fox News Channel “Fox & Friends.” “” The orchestrator, the main motivator for the attack, was Qassem Soleimani. “

Trump chose not to play a round of golf on Friday, and he was not expected to be seen publicly until he traveled to Miami for an afternoon event for his re-election campaign.

Associated Press

