WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that the Democratic lawmaker leading the blame case on him, Representative Adam Schiff, has not “paid the price, however” for his actions, a statement Schiff said he viewed as a threat .

Vitriol from Trump v. Schiff and other Democrats followed three days of their arguments in his impeachment trial before the US Senate on charges he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, and then attempted to thwart an investigation by Congress.

“Shifty Adam Schiff is a corrupt politician, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, however, for what he has done to our country!” Trump said on Twitter.

Asked on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if he considered the Republican president’s post in the media a threat, Schiff said, “I think it’s meant to be.”

As chair of the impeachment presidency, Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, played a pivotal role in Democrats’ efforts to paint Trump’s behavior so risky for the Republican-led Senate democracy, where Trump will likely be released.

While some Republican senators said Schiff was effective, most seemed inexhaustible. The lawmaker from California, a former federal prosecutor, has been a regular target of attack by Trump and Trump Republican supporters in Congress.

Some Republican senators were impressed by Schiff’s most emphatic comments, including that the president could not be trusted to do the right thing for the country, and that Republican senators were under extreme pressure to free Trump.

Schiff told NBC he was arguing “that it will require moral courage to address this president”.

“This is an angry and vengeful president,” he said. “I don’t think there is any doubt in it and if you think there is, look at the president’s tweets about me today, saying I have to pay a price.”

Trump regularly attacks in person against political opponents. His wide-ranging performances against Schiff have included “pencil neck” and “puzzle.” Critics accuse Trump of using an anti-Semitic trophy referring to Jewish lawmakers as “swift.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Trump’s Twitter post. Representatives for Schiff said they had nothing to add to the congressman’s comments.

TRUMP PROTECTION

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Fox News Channel she had not spoken to Trump about the tweet, but “I think he means he still hasn’t paid the price to voters.”

U.S. Senator James Lankford, a Republican, compared Trump’s comment to those of Democrats, who say Republicans will either pay a ballot box price to support Trump or pay a price in the future as they are held accountable. .

“I don’t think the president is trying to be able to make a death threat here or make some kind of intimidation,” he told CNN’s “State of the Union.” “” They both say that the American people will talk about it. “

Another House Impeachment manager, Democrat Zoe Lofgren, told CNN Trump he “needs to get a grip” and be more presidential. “The president has a tendency to say things that seem threatening to people,” she said.

Trump’s team of lawyers began their defense on Saturday, arguing that Democrats’ attempts to remove the president from office would set a “very, very dangerous” precedent in an election year.

Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s legal team, told Fox News Sunday the allegations against Trump – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – were not impenetrable acts, which he said should be a crime under existing law .

This point has been debated by legal scholars, and Dershowitz himself argued the opposite view during the 1998 whitewash trial of Democratic President Bill Clinton.

On Fox News Sunday, Dershowitz posted a video of his comments at the time: “It definitely shouldn’t be a crime. If you have someone who completely corrupts the office of the president and who abuses the faith and poses a risk of great for our freedom, you don’t need technical crime. “

Dershowitz responded that he has done extensive research since then and concluded that “no, it must be a crime.”

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Additional reporting by Tim Ahmann, Sarah N. Lynch, and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Daniel Wallis)

