President Trump responded to outrage at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, which cut him out of Home Alone 2.

“The film will never be the same! (just kidding), ”Trump tweeted on Thursday.

His response came hours after the CBC responded to the backlash by pointing out that his one-line cameo was cut out of the film when the company acquired the rights to it in 2014.

Also read: Fox News Panel condemns the removal of Trump Cameo from “Home Alone 2” by the Canadian television station

“As is so often the case with feature films adapted for television,” Home Alone 2 “was cut for some time. The Donald Trump scene was one of several scenes that were cut out of the film, since none of them were an integral part of the film Action was, “a CBC spokesman told TheWrap.” These changes were made in 2014 when we first purchased the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president. “

The backlash came from those who came up with the idea that the changes were made for political purposes, not for time reasons.

Canadian-born political commentator Mark Steyn said on Thursday to Fox and Friends: “I think they are actually afraid that people will remember that before he was the new Hitler, he was a beloved mainstream cultural figure was.

“It was Donald Trump before he was the new Hitler. I think they are afraid of these little things that remind people how distraught his opponents are.”

Also read: Jerry Falwell Jr. rejects Christianity today because of anti-Trumps Editorial: “Forgotten yesterday’s magazine”

Co-host Ed Henry also used this language and accused the CBC of the “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

The author Katie Pavlich classified this as “censorship”.

