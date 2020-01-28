advertisement

President Donald Trump hit Fox News again on Tuesday, this time to book democratic lawmakers for the network. Trump has criticized the network before, but this time he was targeting Chris Wallace and wondering what the hell happened to the cable channel.

“Really pitiful of how @FoxNews is trying to be politically correct by loading the Airwaves with Democrats like Chris Van Hollen, the unnamed Maryland senator. He has always played the impeachment hoax. Dems wouldn’t even give Fox their debates about low ratings … “Trump wrote in a tweet.

“… So what the hell happened to @FoxNews? Only i know! Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC. How is Shep Smith doing? You see, this will be the beginning of the end for Fox, just like the other two who die in the ratings. Social media is great! “, Locksmith.

Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday, was involved in a bitter exchange with conservative expert Katie Pavlich in a section on impeachment in the Senate on Monday. He told her to clarify her facts after she insisted that some witnesses had not been called in to the trial.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg appeared in the Fox News for a town hall this weekend. Both he and his democratic colleague Andrew Yang believe in bringing the democratic message to Fox News viewers. Yang even called on the Democratic National Committee to allow Fox News to debate because DNC Fox News has not yet given this opportunity.

All three networks received high ratings during the impeachment process in the Senate. MSNBC had the most viewers on Friday afternoon, when the Senate trial was held for the fourth time, both on average and among viewers in the advertiser’s coveted 25-54 group. Fox News had hired most viewers to see primetime analysis and reporting. From 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET, MSNBC had an average of 1.515 million viewers, while Fox News had 1.398 million average viewers and CNN 979,000.

The President has repeatedly attacked Fox News over the past year. The network used to consist of “proud warriors” and insulted its polling station. Fox News did not immediately respond to a request to comment on Tuesday’s last attack and typically did not comment on Trump’s anchor attacks or booking decisions, but was available at the polling station in the past. Anchors like Brit Hume and Neil Cavuto have responded to attacks themselves in the past.

Fox News’ 17-fold criticism of Donald Trump from Charlottesville to Helsinki (photos)



Megyn Kelly calls Trump to women

Trump is known to have mistaken the former anchor Kelly after asking him a difficult question about derogatory statements he had made about women during a Republican main debate. Trump took it personally, based on his response on Twitter and in interviews. He later said Kelly must have “got blood out of her” when asked. Check out the discussion question here. Fox News

Kelly to Trump: “The facts matter”

Trump continued to pound Kelly on Twitter and elsewhere. When he asked her not to use the IBT poll when he led the Republican primary field, Kelly rebuked him with a tweet that showed she had used the poll. “Facts matter,” she wrote. Twitter

Fox ridicules Trump with a statement on the debate that skips the poll

After questioning his Twitter followers to see if he should quit a primary Republican debate hosted by Fox, Fox replied artfully with a sarcastic statement that Trump could be abused as “president” by “secret” sources. Getty

Bill O’Reilly calls Trump’s tweet with completely wrong statistics

Trump grilled “The O’Reilly Factor” in an interview in November 2015 about his tweet, falsely saying that blacks kill 81 percent while whites kill blacks at 15 percent. O’Reilly said to Trump: “You shouldn’t be tweeting.” Trump did not accept this advice. Fox News

Fox News

Chris Wallace makes Trump “enemy of the public”

After his press conference in January 2017, Trump continued his attack on media he doesn’t like on Twitter. Anchor Chris Wallace didn’t have it on “Fox & Friends”. Wallace said Trump’s comments had “crossed an important line” and were dangerous. Fox News

Fox News

Wallace says the media is too easy on Trump

In an interview with TheWrap, Wallace said that he believed that political shows in particular should hit Trump harder on Sunday. “I think, if anything, the media treated him too well. By that I mean they allowed him to play under different rules.” Read the full interview. Fox News

O’Reilly says Trump Putin is “a murderer”

In an interview in February, O’Reilly raised Trump’s apparent refusal to criticize Vladimir Putin and called the Russian president “a murderer”. Trump replied by saying, “What do you think our country is so innocent?” Check it out here. Fox News

Smith complains about Trump’s refusal to talk about Russia hacks

Nobody on Fox hits Trump harder than Shep Smith. “We have the right to know … They call us” wrong news “and settle down like children because we asked questions on behalf of the American people.” Check it out here. Fox News

Fox News

Neil Cavuto tells Trump he is the problem, not the mainstream media

When Cavuto responded to Trump’s tweet, which claimed that the mainstream media wanted to keep him away from social media, he called Trump because he had lost track of his own agenda. “Mr President, it is not the fake news media that is your problem, but you,” said Cavuto. Check it out here. Fox News

Smith beats Trump administration against Russia: “lie after lie after lie”

Shep Smith was back when news of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a lawyer related to the Kremlin came. He was accountable to the Trump administration for its many lies about meetings with Russia, including Jared Kushners, who did not write the meeting down on his security clearance forms. “My grandmother used to say,” What a mess we weave when we first try to deceive, “Smith said in the air, leaving his fellow anchorman Chris Wallace speechless. Check it out here. Fox News

Eboni K. Williams criticizes Trump’s statements about Charlottesville After the Unite the Right rally, in which a counter-protester was murdered, Trump blamed “both sides” for the violence. On Fox News Specialists, moderator Eboni K. Williams spoke to Trump for not standing up against white nationalists and white supremacists who supported him, and described his first comments about the rally as “cowardly and dangerous”. Check out the clip here. Fox News

Brian Kilmeade calls Trump’s tweet “ridiculous” because he blames the United States for relations with Russia In a rare sight ahead of the Helsinki summit between Trump and Putin, Trump tweeted: “Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse, thanks to the long-term stupidity and stupidity of the United States and now, the manipulated witch hunt!” In “Fox and Friends,” a show that was extremely positive for Trump (he even calls), moderator Brian Kilmeade said of the tweet: “This is by far the most ridiculous tweet of recent times, and it’s an insult to previous ones Administrations. He can’t say he’s going to the Russian summit. “Watch the clip here. Fox News

Cavuto beats Trump’s appearance in Helsinki: “Disgusting” Neil Cavuto spoke to Trump more than once after his Helsinki press conference with Putin. When former Deputy Attorney General Tom Dupree said Trump could have blamed Putin for Russia’s attack on the US election, Cavuto said, “But he didn’t, and it made it disgusting. It made his performance disgusting. I’m sorry, it’s just the only way I feel. It’s not a right or left thing for me, it’s just wrong. “Look at it here. Fox News

Trish Regan says Trump should “have defended us against Putin” Fox business presenter Trish Regan was upset with Trump’s appearance on her show, The Intelligence Report. “He should have defended us,” she said.

“He should have defended his own intelligence community. Or just don’t attend the meeting! Don’t go to Helsinki if you can’t look the guy in the eye and tell him what’s what!” Check it out here. Fox News

