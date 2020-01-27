advertisement

WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) – Donald J. Trump has “absolutely no intention” to make him read John Bolton’s book aloud, Trump confirmed on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said his daughter Ivanka Trump obtained a draft manuscript from Bolton’s book and offered to read it aloud “as she does with everyone else pounds, “said Trump.

“She reads the books to me slowly and stops when there is a long word to tell me what it means,” said Trump. “But I told him that Bolton’s book was the last book in the world I wanted to hear.”

Trump acknowledged that Ivanka had already read aloud to him from other books he hadn’t liked, such as “A Warning”, by Anonymous.

“This anonymous guy must be the worst writer,” he said. “After Ivanka read me ten pages of this shit, I told her to throw the book across the room, and she did.”

Trump said he heard “many books” a week and that sometimes his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, took turns with Ivanka who read them aloud.

“I enjoyed hearing the books of Sean Hannity and those of Laura Ingraham,” said Trump. “But John Bolton? Please. This is the last book I want to hear when Ivanka and Jared brought me in the night. “

.

