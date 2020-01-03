advertisement

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he ordered Qassem Suleimani to be killed to end a war, not to start a war.

“Suleimani was planning impending and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and fired him,” said Trump at his resort in Mar-a-Lago.

advertisement

“We took measures last night to end a war. We have done nothing to start a war, ”he said, adding that the United States is not seeking regime change in Iran.

Iran has threatened to take revenge for the air attack.

The Pentagon confirmed late Thursday that Mr. Trump had ordered the attack on the Quds elite of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

The 62-year-old general was considered the second most powerful figure in Iran after the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, commanding a Iranian-backed militant group in Iraq, was also killed in the targeted attacks on a vehicle convoy near the main Iraqi airport.

In response to the strike, the Iraqi Prime Minister said Washington had violated an agreement to keep US troops in his country. Israel has placed its army on alert, and US allies in Europe, including Britain, France and Germany, have expressed concern over tensions.

Iran described the attack as an “act of international terrorism” and accused the US of “rogue adventurism”.

“The act of international terrorism in the United States, directed and murdered against General Suleimani – the most effective force against Daesh (Isis), Al Nusrah, Al Qaida and others – is extremely dangerous and a stupid escalation,” tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. “The United States is responsible for all the consequences of their rogue adventurism.”

“Defensive Action”

The top Iranian leader vowed, “Severe retaliation awaits murderers who have the blood of Suleimani and other martyrs from the incident last night on their wicked hands.”

“Gen Suleimani was actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and US military personnel in Iraq and throughout the region,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said, describing the attack as “a defense measure to protect US personnel abroad.”

“This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian plans to attack. The United States will continue to take all necessary measures to protect our people and our interests around the world. “

Lies Gen and commander of the Quds Force Qassim Suleimani. Photo: Handout / EPA of the Iranian Supreme Leader

A vehicle ablaze after a U.S. strike on Baghdad’s international airport road, in which Iranian commander Qasem Suleimani was killed along with eight others. Photo: Iraqi Military / AFP / Getty

US officials also said that nearly 3,000 additional troops from the 82nd Airborne Division were deployed to the Middle East as a precautionary measure as US forces in the region are under increasing threat.

…. of PROTESTERS killed in Iran. While Iran can never really admit it, Soleimani has been both hated and feared in the country. They are nowhere near as sad as the leaders will make the outside world think. It should have been released many years ago!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

The overnight attack is a dramatic escalation in a “shadow war” in the Middle East between Iran and the United States and its allies, mainly Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity that the troops would join approximately 750 soldiers sent to Kuwait earlier this week.

Around 14,000 additional troops have been in the Middle East since May.

In a tweet on Friday, Trump wrote: “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation.”

The attack is the culmination of days of increasing tensions between the United States and Iran after an attack on a U.S. site in Iraq on December 27 that killed an American contractor. The US accused an Iranian-backed militia group, Kataib Hezbollah, of attacking and then began strikes in places where more than two dozen people were killed.

After these strikes, the U.S. embassy in Baghdad was stormed by demonstrators who are believed to be linked to the group supported by Iran. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo then announced the deployment of hundreds of additional US troops in the region.

The United States urged its citizens to leave Iraq “immediately”.

“Due to the increasing tensions in Iraq and the region, the US Embassy urges American citizens to heed the travel advice for January 2020 and to leave Iraq immediately. As long as possible, US citizens should fly to other countries via an airline.

Powerful figure

Gen Suleimani was one of the most powerful figures in Iran and was central to Tehran’s activities in the Middle East, where he supported various militia groups.

The Thursday strikes have taken place as a result of the growing hostilities between Washington and Tehran since the election of Mr. Trump. The US president withdrew from the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, which meant that Iran was restricting its nuclear activities in exchange for lifting economic sanctions. Instead, the US has increased economic pressure on Iran and sanctioned key institutions and individuals in the country.

In June, Iran shot down an unmanned US drone on the Strait of Hormuz. On this occasion, the US was “tense and loaded” to attack Iran, Trump said, but he had canceled the operation.

It is generally believed that Iran is behind attacks on major oil deposits in Saudi Arabia in September, while it also attacked ships in the Persian Gulf last year.

Mr. Trump did not comment on Thursday’s developments, but tweeted a picture of an American flag when news of the attack surfaced. Earlier this week, after the attack on the US embassy, ​​he tweeted: “You will pay a very high price! This is not a warning, it is a threat. Happy New Year!”

Hours before the Thursday strike, Esper said the “game has changed” when it came to Iran, noting that America could take preventive measures in the region if needed to protect American life.

Strategy questioned

Several Republicans praised Mr. Trump’s actions. Senator Marco Rubio said the president had exercised “tremendous restraint”, pointing out that Iran had decided to respond to the economic pressure by supporting and leading attacks to kill Americans.

However, the Democrats questioned the president’s strategy and decision to launch the strike without consulting Congress.

Former vice president and presidential candidate Joe Biden said Mr. Trump “just threw a dynamite stick into a tinderbox.” He described the attack as an “enormously escalating movement in an already dangerous region”.

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Qassem Suleimani. Photo: Abedin Taherkenareh / EPA

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy expressed a similar sentiment.

“Suleimani was an enemy of the United States. It’s not a question, ”he tweeted. “The question is this: have reports reported that America, without Congress, has murdered the second most powerful person in Iran and knowingly triggered a potential massive regional war?”

Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he would not “mourn” Suleimani’s death, but was “deeply concerned” about the impact of the strike. In particular, he noted that Iran could demand retaliation from its deputies in the region.

“Today’s action is a massive escalation of our conflict with Iran with unpredictable consequences,” he said.

travel Tips

The State Department has advised Irish citizens not to travel to Iraq because of the “extremely dangerous security situation and the very high threat of terrorist attacks”.

“If you are currently in Iraq, we recommend that you leave immediately,” said the spokesman. “If you believe your presence in Iraq is absolutely necessary, you should take appropriate and ongoing professional security measures and ensure that they are checked regularly.”

The ministry has also advised Irish citizens in Iran to “exercise caution, especially given the recent unrest.”

“There is ongoing regional tension and in the event of an incident, you should monitor media reports and follow the advice of local authorities,” the spokesman said.

“Due to the continuing dangerous security situation in these areas, we do not recommend traveling to the border regions with Pakistan in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan, to the border with Afghanistan in the province of Khorasan and to the border with Iraq in the provinces of Khuzestan and Ilam.”

advertisement