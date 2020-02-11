advertisement

February was not a good month for the Democratic Party, but Monday the White House gave it a well-deserved gift: a budget proposal for the 2021 fiscal year. The budget negates Donald Trump’s repeated wish to protect security Social, Medicare and Medicaid – a commitment that helped it attract voters in 2016. It also offers unprecedented spending cuts for other popular programs and institutions, such as the Affordable Care Act , the National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If Democrats cannot take advantage of this horror scenario of the election year, they are really in trouble. The White House is practically inviting them to repeat their successful 2018 campaign, which focused on Republican plans to undermine and repeal the Affordable Care Act. Democrats can now make this point again and point to the budget document as compelling evidence that the destructive cutbacks of Trump and his Republican allies extend far beyond health care.

As part of the budget proposal, the White House would request unspecified reductions from the A.C.A. budget, which helps people with modest means to buy private health care through insurance exchanges, and make major cuts to Medicaid, the government-run health care plan for the poor and poor. families. After expanding under the A.C.A., Medicaid now covers some seventy-one million Americans, just over half of whom are children. Overall, the cuts in the A.C.A. and Medicaid would total more than $ 1 trillion over ten years from the current baseline.

Medicare, the federal health care program used by nearly 59 million American seniors, would also be targeted. The White House seeks to achieve hundreds of billions of dollars in health insurance savings over the next decade, compared to baseline, by changing the way doctors are paid and making other changes .

Health care is not the only part of the social safety net that the Administration hopes to cut. He also proposes to cut the SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, which thirty-four million low-income Americans rely on to survive week by week. Budget “would push tens of millions of less fortunate Americans into poverty or sink further into poverty and cause widespread hardship even as it would double tax cuts for the wealthy”, Robert Greenstein, President of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said a liberal think tank. “This would deprive millions of people of health coverage and reduce aid to millions of families and people who are struggling to make ends meet. At the same time, the budget would make the tax cuts of the 2017 tax law for individuals permanent, which are heavily weighted upwards. “

The budget attempts to justify its draconian proposals by claiming that spending is out of control and that the country must reduce the budget deficit. But a big part of the problem is that the Trump-G.O.P. the tax cuts, from 2017, have distorted the tax base to such an extent that, even with an unemployment rate of 3.6%, the Congressional Budget Office predicts that federal tax revenues will represent only 16, 4% of GDP this year. It’s the same reverse strategy – Robin Hood that the Administrations of Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush adopted: pass big tax cuts tilted towards the wealthy, then pretend that the budget must be balanced on the backs of the masses .

To Trump, putting his name on these proposals during an election year seems like a strategic mistake. Barely six months ago, he publicly disavowed the warmongering approach to spending that the budget embodies by supporting a two-year bipartisan agreement to significantly increase spending on military and non-military programs. “Go ahead Republicans, there is still a long time to cut!”, Trump tweeted in August. Now his own White House is boasting of the unprecedented scale of spending cuts it is proposing.

“This year’s budget includes $ 4.6 trillion in deficit reduction, including more spending cuts than any previous administration,” said a White House fact sheet. With the exception of a few privileged agencies, such as NASA and ICE, almost all national agencies would see substantial reductions. The budget of the Environmental Protection Agency would be reduced by 26.5% in a single year; the Department of the Interior would see a 13.4% share; and the Ministry of Education would suffer a reduction of 8%. Even the National Institutes of Health, which funds vital medical research, would see their budgets cut by 6.5%.

Admittedly, there is little chance that these cuts will be promulgated anytime soon. The two-year spending deal is still in place, and congressional budget funds are almost certain to stick to it until 2021. On Tuesday, various voices on Capitol Hill declared the new document dead on arrival, which Not surprisingly: White House budgets have received a similar reception for years, under the presidents of the two parties. But the Trump administration has set a marker, which Democrats can take by November.

Two of the Democratic leaders in New Hampshire are already responding. “The old cliché is that a budget is a moral document,” Bernie Sanders said in a statement on Monday. “What kind of incredible moral framework has enabled this White House to offer $ 182 billion in cuts to nutritional aid for families in need, while nearly one in seven households with children is food insecure ? ” Pete Buttigieg also attacked the budget at an event in Milford, New Hampshire. “Cuts to environmental protection, cuts to public education. He has already said that social security is a fair game, “said Buttigieg. “The President of the United States thinks we are suckers.”

These statements are a good start. Democrats must stick with them and step up their attacks. A central fact of Trump’s track record is that he campaigned as a populist and ruled as an oligarch, favoring corporations and the wealthy, himself included. Just in time for the primary season, his White House released a roadmap for a second term, which involves expanding favors and cutting programs that benefit the middle class and the poor. Go ahead, Democrats.

