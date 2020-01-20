advertisement

WASHINGTON – The White House unveiled its detailed legal protections as the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate begins trial of President Donald Trump’s election Tuesday.

Trump, who is only the fourth of 45 U.S. presidents facing the possibility of toppling the blame, presented his most detailed arguments to date as to why he should remain in office.

Here are some highlights:

1) The White House argues that House Democrats have failed to identify a “powerless offense.”

“The House Democrats’ novel theory of ‘abuse of power’ unjustly imposes the ‘High Crimes and Offenses’ standard on a compound theory that would permanently weaken the Presidency by effectively allowing impeachments based solely on policy disputes. “.

The ‘House Democrats’ ‘congressional obstruction’ claim is frivolous and dangerous. Chambers Democrats propose resigning the President because he affirmed the executive branch’s legal rights and privileges against defective affairs … “

“The president directed three of his older advisers to disregard leaflets seeking their testimony because they are immune from forced testimony before Congress.”

2) The White House says the impeachment investigation was “unsatisfactory”.

“The process that resulted in these Impeachment Articles was poor from the beginning. Since the founding of the Republic, the House has never initiated an impeachment investigation against a President without the full House vote authorizing it. “

“House Democrats called for an unprecedented procedure that denied the President any appearance of due process. Proceedings began with secret hearings in a basement bunker … The president was denied any right to participate.” (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Trump had to meet an EST 12:00 deadline to file his written defense. He is accused of abusing his office’s powers by asking Ukraine to investigate a Democratic political rival, Joe Biden, and to hinder a congressional inquiry into his conduct.

Room Managers Submit Blame Items Against US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, USA, January 16, 2020.

REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

“This is a cheeky and illegal attempt to topple the 2016 election results and interfere with the 2020 election – now just months away,” Trump’s lawyers argued in a six-page initial response to the allegations Saturday .

Senior administration officials said Monday’s document offers a more detailed and aggressive defense in arguing that Trump is innocent of the allegations and should not be removed from office, as Democrats demand.

While the Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to remove Trump from office, it is important for the Republican president to reduce Democratic accusations like a partisan witch hunt. He must limit the political damage to his re-election bid while seeking a second term in November.

Trump’s legal team says he was within his constitutional authority to suppress Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last year to investigate Biden and his son Hunter, as part of what Trump says was an anti-corruption move. Bidens denies any wrongdoing and Trump’s claims are refuted.

Democrats say Trump abused his power by stopping US military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign and thwarted Congress by refusing to submit documents and barring administration officials from testifying, even when requested by House investigators.

The Trump team says it is protected by the U.S. Constitution for sharing authorization provisions.

In a 111-page document filed before the Senate trial began on Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers put forward their arguments against Trump, saying the president should be removed from office to protect national security and maintain the government system of the country.

Seeking to show that he is still conducting presidential business despite the lawsuit, Trump is scheduled to leave late Monday for Davos, Switzerland, to join global leaders at the World Economic Forum. Some councilors had argued against him making the trip.

Seed is another in the blaming process

Starting Jan. 21, the trial resumes at 1 p.m. EST and is expected to run six days a week, except Sundays.

A vote could be held sometime Jan. 21 on Senate President Mitch McConnell’s proposed rules regulating the first phase of the trial, which would leave open the possibility of voting later if witnesses testify and new evidence could introduced.

Democrats are expected to try to change McConnell’s rules to provide for witnesses to be called, possibly leading to a protracted debate over the rules of the trial.

Once the rules governing the trial have been approved, the Democratic “managers” forming the prosecution team will begin to file their case against Trump. It is unclear whether this will start on January 21 or pass the next day. When House managers are finished, the president’s team will respond with his opening arguments. The arguments are expected to take days to appear, with senators sitting as lawyers listening.

After the opening arguments, the senators would be given time to submit questions to each party.

From late January to early February, Democrats are expected to continue to pressure witnesses to hear during the trial. If McConnell’s resolution on the initial rules of trial is adopted, as expected, senators are likely to vote some time after the trial begins on whether to introduce the Democrat-required witness testimony.

On Feb. 4, Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address at a joint congressional hearing.

