President Donald Trump looks at White House fan viewers and shakes hands as he leaves the White House for a campaign trip to Battle Creek, Mich., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Washington. Trump is on the verge of being imposed by the House, with a landmark debate set on Wednesday on allegations that he abused his power and thwarted Congress ahead of votes that will leave a defining mark on his White House mandate. (Photo AP / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Donald Trump retweet has a post that includes the alleged name of the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint ultimately led to Trump’s impeachment by the House.

Shortly before midnight on Friday, Trump retweeted a message from Twitter user @ Surfermom77, an account claiming to be a woman named Sophia who lives in California. The account shows some indications of automation, including an extraordinarily high amount of activity and profile photos featuring stock images from the internet.

By Saturday morning, the post appeared to have disappeared on many users’ sources, suggesting that Trump had deleted it, though it could still be found in other ways, including on a website that records every presidential tweet.

The retweet then resurfaced on Saturday night. Twitter told the Associated Press that an outage with one of its systems made the tweets on some accounts, including Trump, visible to some but not others.

Trump has consistently supported efforts to unmask the whistle. But his Friday evening mark marks the first time he has directly posted the alleged name to his 68 million followers on Twitter.

Whistleblowing, which works in the intelligence field, may violate federal protection laws that have been historically supported by both sides.

The hijacker filed a complaint in August over one of Trump’s phone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other relations with the Eastern European nation. The complaint pushed House Democrats to launch an investigation that ended with Trump whitening earlier this month. The issue now goes to the Senate, where the Republican majority is expected to release the president.

Highlights from the whistleblower complaint were confirmed during the Guilt Data hearings by a range of diplomats and other career officials, many of whom testified in public. The White House also released a transcript of Trump’s July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy, in which he seeks help to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee.

Speculation about whistle-blower identity has been circulating on conservative and social media for months.

There are US information laws to protect the identity and career of people who bring allegations of wrongdoing by government officials. The Associated Press does not usually disclose whistleblower identities.

Trump insists he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and has claimed that the whistleblower made the complaint, despite his confirmation by other officials. Trump also argues that he has the right to face his accuser and has called on the whistle to go ahead.

For months, a group of right-wing, intelligent pro-Trump amateur personalities on the internet and several conservative media outlets have published what they claim to be details about the whistle, including his name and career history. The President himself has also been close to walking the individual; earlier this week, Trump shared a tweet related to a Washington Examiner article that included the alleged name.

Surfermom77, the trainer on Twitter in the post that Trump returned, describes himself as a “100% Trump supporter” and a California resident. The account had nearly 79,000 followers as of Saturday afternoon. Some of her previous posts have denounced Islam and sharply criticized former President Barack Obama and other Democrats.

Surfermom77 has displayed some hallmarks of a bot on Twitter, an automated account. A recent profile photo on the account, for example, is a stock photograph of a woman in business attire that is available for use online.

That photo was removed Saturday and replaced with an image of Trump.

A closer look at Surfermom77’s account shows that the user has previously used two other stock photos as profile photos, including one from a model wearing an orange hat used by a hat retailer.

Surfermom77 has also tweeted far more than typical users, more than 170,000 times since the account was activated in 2013. Surfermom77 posted, on average, 72 tweets a day, according to Nir Hauser, chief technology officer at VineSight, a technology firm that follows online misinformation.

“This is not something that people are doing,” Hauser said.

While many worlds only report benign information such as cat photos, others have been used to spread misinformation or polarizing claims, as the Russian worlds made it to the forefront until the 2016 election.

In past years, Surfermom77 has described himself as a teacher, historian, documentary author and model. Attempts to reach the accountant by phone Saturday were unsuccessful. No email address found.

Facebook has a policy prohibiting posts that label the alleged whistle. But Twitter, which does not have such a rule, has not removed the tweet from Supermom77 or tweets from others who have named the alleged whistle.

“The Tweet you referenced is not a violation of the Twitter Rules,” the company wrote in a statement emailed to the Associated Press.

Some whistle-blowing details that have been published online by Trump supporters have been inaccurate or inaccurate.

For example, a widely shared photo on social media last month was circulated by Facebook, Reddit and Twitter users who mistakenly claimed she showed the whistle to Obama employees outside the White House as Trump went inside.

The individual in the photo actually was R. David Edelman, a former Obama special assistant for economic and technological policy. Edelman dismissed the request on his Twitter account and told the AP that he had online threats as a result of false claims.

Michael German, an FBI whistleblower who left the agency after reporting allegations of mismanagement in terrorism cases, said government whistleblowers not only put them at personal risk, but also discouraged other government officials from opening up forward to exposing potential wrongdoing.

German, now an associate of the Brennan Center for Law at New York University Law School, said the ease with which the alleged whistle-blower identity has spread online indicates the need for greater legal protection for persons speaking.

He added that it was “completely inappropriate for the president of the United States to engage in any kind of conduct that could damage a whistle.”

Keppler reported by Providence, R.I. Associated Press writer Amanda Seitz in agoikago contributed to this report.

Darlene Superville And David Klepper, Associated Press

