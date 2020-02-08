advertisement

WASHINGTON / MANCHESTER – Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to receive President Donald Trump in November participated in Friday’s eighth presidential debate.

Here are quotes from the New Hampshire stage contenders:

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE OFFER

“This is a long race. I got a hit in Iowa, and will probably make a hit here.”

“Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist. I think this is the label that the president will throw at anyone running for Bernie if he is the nominee.”

Referring to Sanders ‘Medicare for All proposal, Biden said: “Imagine you are going to unite the country, walking into Congress and saying,’ I got this bill. It will provide health care for everyone. I don’t know how much it costs. We’ll find out later. “Who do you think will pass it?”

“And Mayor (Pete) Buttigieg is a great guy and a true patriot. He is a small town mayor who has done some good things but has not shown that he has the ability to – and we will find out soon – to get a broad reach of support across the spectrum, including African Americans and Latinos. “

SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS American

“Everyone here is united; no matter who wins this damn thing, we will all stand together. I believe the way we beat Trump is by having the largest voter turnout in the country’s history. his. “

Sanders dismissed criticism that his agenda is too radical to win the general election, saying he can unite people by “presenting an agenda that works for the working people of this country, not the billionaire class.”

“The way you bring people together is ending this country’s international shame as the only great nation on Earth to fail to guarantee health care for all people as a human right.”

FORMER BEND T SOUTH SOUTH, INDIANA, MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG

Now we have a president who says the economy is fantastic because the Dow Jones is looking good. And I’m sure if you have a building with your name on it near Wall Street, then this really is the same thing as economics for you. But the problem is that we’ve had an economy grow and not be able to raise those who need it the most, or even so much in the middle. “

Buttigieg explained why he thinks judgment is more important than time in Washington. “I believe I have the judgment to help us get through these situations when, obviously, the vice president made the wrong decision when it came to such a pivotal moment in our foreign policy,” he said, referring to Biden’s Iraq vote. war in 2002 as a senator. “And we look forward, we have to realize how much it will be on the next president’s plate that is different in nature than we have encountered before.”

SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN US

“Election time, year after year, election after election after election, Democrats go to the people in the black community and say: Boy do we really care about these issues, racism is terrible. We all want to do something. , somehow, the problem just seems to be getting worse. Well I think it’s time we have real, concrete plans that will change people’s lives. “

When asked why she was better off leading the country than former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who did not attend the debate, Warren said: “Look, I don’t think anyone should be able to buy his way to a nomination or to be president of the United States. I don’t think any billionaire should be able to do it, and I don’t think people who suck billionaires to fund their campaigns should do it. “

US SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR

“It’s easy to go after Washington because it’s a popular thing to do. It is much harder to lead and much harder to take on those difficult positions,” Klobuchar told rival Pete Buttigieg.

“But what you said to Pete as you campaigned through Iowa after the three of us were lawyers at the hearing, you said it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons.”

“We have a president who literally blames everyone in the world, and we haven’t talked enough. He blames Barack Obama for everything that goes wrong, he blames his Federal Reserve chair who nominated himself. He blames the king Denmark. Who does it? He blames the prime minister of Canada for, he claims, removing it from the Canadian version of ‘Home Alone 2.’ Who does that? That’s what Donald Trump does. “

BILLIONAR ACTIVISTS TOM STEYER

“We’re going to have to drop Mr. Trump on the economy. Because if you listen to him, he’s getting to know it every day, and he’s going to beat us if we can’t get rid of the economy, stupid. And that’s the issue here, no it’s about who has the best health care plan. All health care plans are the best, a million times better. The point is, who can go foot-on with Mr. Trump, who can topple Mr. Trump because he is the real threat to the country. “

ENTREPRENEUR ANDREW YANG

“Donald Trump is not the cause of all our problems, and we are making a mistake when we act like him. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building in our communities for years and decades, and it is our duty to go to work on it. difficult cure of the disease. “

(Reporting by Amanda Becker in Washington and Michael Martina in New Hampshire; editing by Colleen Jenkins and Jonathan Oatis)

