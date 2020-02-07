advertisement

WASHINGTON – As she exited the Capitol late Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Suggested she would continue to offer President Donald Trump a handshake out of respect for the office.

“We always extend the hand of friendship; if he opposes it, it depends on him,” Pelosi told reporters, recalling how Trump refused to shake his hand at the beginning of his State of the Union address.

By lunchtime Thursday, Pelosi turned the hand of friendship into a wild rampage. Hours ago, standing a few feet from Pelosi at National Prayer Breakfast, the president questioned Pelosi’s prayer statements for her, something that he later doubled when he questioned the full extent of her faith.

“I don’t know if the president understands about prayer or the people who pray,” Pelosi told reporters. “But we pray for the United States of America. I pray for him, President Bush still, President Obama. Because it is a heavy responsibility. And I pray a lot for him because he is on the right track of our Constitution.”

It is a bridge that, when crucified, makes the practicing Catholic reach a more passionate level.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi extends her hand to US President Donald Trump before delivering the State of the Union address to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020.

LEAH MILLIS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Religion has always been a central part of life for Pelosi, the youngest of seven children from Baltimore, who attended Catholic schools from the beginning through Trinity Washington College in the District of Columbia.

While some conservative Catholics have criticized her for supporting abortion rights, Pelosi has always embraced the church.

In January 2007, she started the week she made history as the first female Speaker of the House with a Mass at Trinity. The speaker of a congressional delegation in Italy in 2009, the speaker met with Pope Benedict XVI.

She has received fierce debates with family members on abortion rights. And in early December, when a reporter asked if she hated the president, Pelosi returned to the podium to explain why she never used the word, citing her Catholic upbringing.

“I don’t hate anyone. I grew up in a full way – a heart full of love – and I always pray for the President. And I still pray for the president,” she said.

Trump had that momentum clear on Thursday when he pulled in Pelosi and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who cited his Mormon faith to lead him to be the only Republican to vote to convict Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

“I don’t like people who use their faith as an excuse to do what they know is wrong,” the president said. “I don’t even like people saying, ‘I pray for you,’ when they know it’s not.”

Later, in front of dozens of members of Congress at his release celebration at the White House, Trump singled out Pelosi and Romney by name, going further, accusing him of neither praying for her, nor praying at all. “She does not pray. She can pray, but she prays to the contrary. But I doubt she prays at all,” the president said.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Said later that he does not know that Trump questioned Pelosi’s confidence.

“I think there were some questions about whether she actually prays for the president and then acts the way she does. But, listen, I’m not going to judge anyone’s confidence; I have to worry about mine,” Meadows told the Capitol. upon returning from the White House.

Longtime believers say the relevant beliefs of Pelosi and Romney are a common denominator.

“None of them ever apologize or hide the importance of believing in their lives,” the Rev. said. Patrick Conroy, Chaplain of the House. “So to make any kind of judgment, it’s like: Who can go there? They’re both very public, she’s a public Catholic, he’s a public Mormon. I mean, I don’t know who does that.” .

At her press conference, Pelosi called the attack on Romney’s faith “particularly classless”.

“He’s talking about things he knows little about: faith and prayer,” she said.

She had already held more than eight minutes of opening remarks focusing on getting Trump’s State of the Union address from Trump, explaining why she cut him off at a public appearance at the end of the speech. She had already cried nonsense about his statements about guaranteeing health insurance coverage for those with pre-existing conditions and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, among other issues, when in fact he was trying to get the Affordable Care Act , which includes those insurance protections.

But she still said she was “very proud of the work, bipartisanly” about the budget and trade deals in December, hoping they could serve as road maps to work together on some high-priority items this year.

The question about prayer sent him to another country, questioning Trump’s own faith and morals as he criticized his policy positions. “He really needs our prayers,” she said.

When asked if she would invite him back to give the joint address if he won re-election in November, Pelosi asked if Trump was on medication.

“He seemed to me a little calm. He looked that way last year as well. But he didn’t want to shake hands. That was it,” she said.

One-third of the way through the speech, she said, the plot began to pop up to bake the copy of the speech sent to the Speaker of the House at the beginning of any joint presidential address to Congress. She said Trump was “shredding the truth” in the speech and that his conduct leading to his impeachment was “shredding” the Constitution.

But she had to attend another hour of speech, listening to him praise his guests, including his presentation of the Presidential Medal of Freedom to conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

“We don’t come to your office and do congressional business,” she said. “Why are you doing this here?”

During the speech, some Democrats thought Trump was extending an olive branch when he began discussing someone who had just been diagnosed with cancer, believing he was talking about Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., Who is undergoing pancreatic cancer treatment.

Rather, it was Limbaugh, who recently announced he had been diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer.

Pressing on her decision to bake the speech, Pelosi said: “I feel very liberated. I feel very liberated. I feel I have awakened every possible courtesy, “Pelosi said.

Some prayers too.

