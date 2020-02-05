advertisement

A week ago, US President Donald Trump released his long-awaited Peace Plan for Prosperity. This plan will eventually bring peace to Israelis and Palestinians just as after a conflict that has been going on for more than 71 years. It is a bold plan that no other US President or world leader has put forward.

A moment in time that determined Zionists have for all their lives. To see a future of peace, a future where all the lands that have ever been recognized as Israel on a map, without feedback, rather with praise.

Israel, the home of hope, now has even more hope for peace with this deal.

There is now a vision from one of the world’s greatest friends of the Jewish people and of the Jewish homeland, ensuring that there is a positive and permanent Jewish future, with a homeland reflecting exactly where their indigenous roots are, in Holy Land.

The plan recognizes territory that is also current vital to Israel’s security, but also recognizes important biblical and historical claims that Israel has on earth. Israelis and Zionists should take great pride in knowing that for the first time in history there is a plan implemented by the leader of the free world who understands that the indigenous land of the Jewish people lies in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during the announcement, said that “for a long time – very much – the heart of the Land of Israel where our patriarchs prayed, our prophets preached and our kings ruled, is brutally branded as occupied illegal territory. Well, Mr. President today, you are punishing this great lie. ”

The revelation has clearly revealed that the Jewish people are indigenous to the Judean land. The word “Juden” comes from the tribe of Judah and the place where they lived 3,000 years ago, the land of Judah.

Trump puts forth a plan that lays out the truth, there is no way around the fact that the Jewish people are native to Judea and Samaria, where a rich history going back more than three millennia can finally be considered legal.

This opportunity really is the best of both worlds. Now the Israelis can secure their border safely on the east side, through sovereignty over the main Jordan Valley. This was a key part of the speech given by Trump during the publication of the plan when he said: “The United States will recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the territory that my plan provides to be part of the State of Israel.”

The Jordan Valley can now be secured by Israel as an important security asset and ensure it thrives, along with a demilitarized and autonomous Palestinian state. This piece of land will no longer be disputed territory, but rather as legal and sovereign land that is part of Israel. The Golan Heights will remain recognized as Israel’s sovereign territory, a piece of land that the US first recognized as part of Israel in March 2019.

The idea of ​​a nation-state is also playing out here, with Trump implementing the idea that the Palestinians must agree that Israel is a nation-state of the Jewish people, and vice versa. This is a great initiative to ensure that both states recognize the fact that their territory is the de facto and righteous homeland of their people.

Israel can now retain part of the land they gained from the Six-Day War in 1967. Israel will no longer be forced to give Palestinians all territories. The settlement will now be under Israeli control and 15 other limited communities within Palestinian territory. A new innovative security barrier will ensure that all borders are safely realized. The contentious “right of return” of Palestinian refugees becomes invalid, as they will now be able to have a state of their own.

Jerusalem is the eternal and sovereign capital of Israel and of the Jewish people. It will stay that way. What will Israel’s responsibility be to secure the religious sites in Jerusalem? There is an encouragement for Temple Mount to be open to all faiths as a place of worship, a change from the single status quo allowing Muslims to pray on Temple Mount. It is very positive to hear that the US Embassy will remain located in the holy city of Talpiot.

Numerous biblical connotations have come from this important step, with Moshe Feiglin, the leader of the Zehu Party in Israel declaring that “the Trump statement is the statement of Cyrus of our day.” Former Likud Party politician Rabbi Yehuda Glick compared this announcement to the Book of Ezra, regarding the construction of the Third Temple in the foreseeable future.

It should be well known that within the most pro-Israel administration in the world, a team of senior advisers really deserve a tremendous amount of credit for their backstage work. They include Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Avi Berkowitz.

Many other important figures contributed, but this group of three advisers did what should be considered the most important achievement of Trump’s presidency to this point, and this is ensuring there is a future filled with optimism for Israel. , as well as the Palestinians.

In total, 29 countries have so far accepted this historic peace plan, including eight countries that are members of the Arab League (Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates). The only nations or bodies known so far to reject the plan are the Palestinian Authority, Iran, Turkey, Venezuela, Russia and the Arab League body.

Although Arab League members were present at the announcement at the White House, and initially offered support for this game-changing plan, they appear to have had a change of heart at the Arab League emergency meeting at the weekend.

Canada has been largely neutral in this plan from the get-go. Except for a brief statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, who did not approve the plan but did not go directly against the plan. Other G20 countries that at least in the UN appear to be more critical of Israel have offered their support, such as Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, India, Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia.

It is in the best interest of Canada-Israel relations for Canada to adopt this plan to stay on the right side of history, though that relationship was recently disrupted by Canada’s vote against Israel at the UN last year.

Trump and his administration have offered an opportunity that doesn’t come up often, or even at all for that matter. The plan is in the best interest of lasting peace in the Middle East for both Israelis and Palestinians. For the Jewish nation, in particular, it is a gift that no other world leader has ever offered and is both generous and reasonable.

This plan is more than just about peace, but the opportunity to start again. This particular plan has not been nicknamed the “Deal of the Century” for no reason, this deal will not only happen once in a century, most likely never to come for centuries or even millennia.

Now is the time for the world to realize that there is no time like the present to support and endorse this historic plan, because it is a gift and an opportunity that the Jewish nation has longed for since its inception today.

