US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the state of affairs between their two countries in a phone call initiated by Mr. Putin, the White House said on Monday.

The official reason for the call, according to both sides, was that Putin should thank Trump for what the White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said: “Information that the United States has provided has helped one possible to frustrate terrorist holiday attack in Russia. “

No details were released, but Russia said on Sunday that it had thwarted attacks allegedly planned in St. Petersburg thanks to a tip from Washington.

Mr. Gidley said that both Presidents have committed to continue cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism.

“The presidents also discussed the state of relations between the United States and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control,” he said, an obvious reference to Mr. Trump’s stated desire for a new nuclear arms control agreement.

Mr. Trump, who spent two weeks on vacation at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, yearned for strong U.S. ties to Russia and complained about a U.S. investigation into whether his presidential campaign with Russia was in Year 2016 collided, hindered him.

Among other things, he was faced with fierce opposition from republican and democratic legislators who were concerned about Putin’s annexation of Crimea and Russian support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Some new tensions have arisen between the two countries.

Trump warned Russia, Syria, and Iran of killing civilians in the Syrian province of Idlib on Thursday.

Syrian and Russian troops have intensified their bombing of targets in Idlib, Syria’s last major rebel bag. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad vowed to take it back.

In another possible encumbrance, Russia joined China with a draft proposal to the United Nations Security Council to request the lifting of some United Nations-sponsored sanctions against North Korea for its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The Trump-Putin call came when the U.S. State Department announced that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus from January 3-7. – Reuters

