WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump unveiled the details of his much-anticipated Middle East peace plan on January 28, more than two years after his government began drafting a solution to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Trump said the 80-page plan was his “vision for peace, prosperity, and a better future for Israelis and Palestinians,” which was “fundamentally different from previous proposals.”

“This is an unprecedented and extremely significant development,” he said at a White House event with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In the past, even the plans with the best intentions in terms of factual details were easy and elusive in terms of conceptual frameworks,” he said. “My vision offers both sides a win-win opportunity, a realistic two-state solution that eliminates the risk of Palestinian statehood for Israel’s security.”

The plan is only the first step on the road to peace and includes a conceptual map that outlines the two states.

According to the plan published by the White House, Israel “agreed to a four-year ban to secure the possibility of a two-state solution.”

“Jerusalem will remain united and remain the capital of Israel, while the capital of the State of Palestine will be Al-Quds and include areas in East Jerusalem,” the plan says. Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

This is what a future state of Palestine with a capital in parts of East Jerusalem can look like.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

“This map will more than double the Palestinian territory and provide a Palestinian capital in East Jerusalem where America will proudly open a message,” Trump said.

After the meeting, Trump published a map of the future of the Palestinian state on Twitter.

“Greatest Friend” of Israel

When Netanyahu spoke at the event, he praised Trump as “the greatest friend Israel has ever had.”

“Regardless of the Palestinian decision, Israel will maintain the path of peace for at least four years in the coming years. Israel will maintain the status quo in areas that you plan will no longer be part of Israel, ”he said.

“At the same time, Israel will apply its laws to the Jordan Valley, all Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and other areas that your plan describes as part of Israel,” he added.

The Palestinian leadership, which had previously rejected the plan, were not invited to Washington. The Palestinians had previously made it clear that they would reject Washington’s role as a mediator in the conflict.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urged the international community to boycott the proposal on January 27. He was “not a basis for resolving the conflict”.

In a statement on January 26, the State Department of the Palestinian Authority said: “Trump’s plan is the conspiracy of the century to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

The Palestinians also threatened to withdraw from the Oslo Accords in 1993, which aimed to build peaceful Israeli-Palestinian relations.

They accused Trump of being on Israel’s side after Washington recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocated the U.S. Embassy there. Trump also closed Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington in September 2018, referring to the Palestinians’ failure to start negotiations with the Israelis. And the Trump administration cut funding for Palestinian aid programs in August 2018, with concerns about the Hamas-led terrorist group in the Gaza Strip being one of the main reasons for the action.

Kushner-led peace plan

A team led by Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner was responsible for developing the peace plan. Kushner revealed last year the economic part of the peace plan that promises to invest $ 50 billion to help Palestinians and neighboring Arab countries if a peace agreement with Israel is adopted.

David Makovsky, former U.S. State Department adviser on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations and a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, said the Trump plan would significantly exceed Palestinian expectations.

“When Trump is re-elected, the government believes the Palestinian Authority will have to swallow resistance and reconcile with this new political reality,” he wrote in a report on January 24.

Before the event, Trump invited both Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz to the White House. He held separate meetings with both leaders on January 27 to disclose the details of his plan and to discuss important bilateral issues between the United States and Israel.

The separate meetings with Netanyahu and his main competitor Gantz reflected Israel’s upcoming tense election. After Israel did not form a majority coalition after two parliamentary elections last year, an unprecedented third election is due on March 2.

