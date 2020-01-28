advertisement

The publication of the Middle East Peace Plan has been repeatedly postponed as political uncertainty persists in Israel, which has been governed by interim governments for more than a year.

However, with US season almost approaching and there is no certainty that the March 2 elections in Israel will lead to a functioning government, the Trump administration decided to unveil the long-awaited deal of the century.

The release of the plan, less than five weeks before the Israeli elections, led to claims that this was another item in President Donald Trump’s long list of gifts to his close friend Binyamin Netanyahu.

In fact, Netanyahu, who was charged with corruption on Tuesday after dropping his offer of parliamentary immunity, called the deal Israel’s “chance of the century” – an opportunity that may never come back.

For Netanyahu, the plan contains elements that an Israeli leader could only have dreamed of a few years ago.

Washington has given Israel the green light to annex around 30 percent of the entire West Bank – all Jewish settlements and the entire strategic Jordan Valley, the east bank of the West Bank.

Netanyahu is expected to bring a proposal to annex these areas to the cabinet on Sunday. It is the first time that Israel has annexed parts of the occupied West Bank since the area was conquered by Jordan in the 1967 Six Day War.

Palestinian talks

If the Knesset speeds up the annexation, it will be a dramatic gesture of historical importance on the eve of a next close election.

Netanyahu hopes that this will be a crucial factor that decides the balance in his favor.

The Yesha Council, the governing body of the Israeli settler community, expressed reservations about the plan and said that the risk of establishing a “Palestinian terrorist state” could outweigh the benefits of annexation.

However, the promise of negotiations to build a much-shortened, dimilitarized Palestinian state in a few years, surrounded by Israel, fell far short of the Palestinian minimum requirements.

Rival Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas held talks in Ramallah on Tuesday evening to consider a common opposition to the American plan.

Trump’s stated hope that the Palestinians will eventually support the plan appears to be a dream.

“I refused to speak to Trump and was told that I would pay a high price for it,” Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told the Palestine Liberation Organization Central Committee on Monday. “I don’t have many years left, but I will never be a traitor.”

Even if the older president is replaced in the coming years, it is hard to imagine that a Palestinian leader would be ready to discuss a plan that is not based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of a completely independent state.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on the international powers to boycott the US peace plan. His goal is to protect Trump from impeachment and Netanyahu from prison.

