WASHINGTON – While President Donald Trump looks forward to a U.S. Senate election judgment, he is entrusting the future of his presidency to someone widely known as a shrewd negotiator who also plays hardball politics at an unusual level even by standards of Washington.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a self-proclaimed “Grim Reaper” who has stood up to Democrats’ initiatives, is embracing that role as he fits into a guilty plea.

McConnell, the top Republican in Congress, has already said there is no chance that Trump, the leader of his party, will be convicted on charges that he abused his office and thwarted a congressional inquiry into his conduct. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives formally impeached Trump on December 18.

Now Kentucky lawmaker is in detail with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer on how the trial should be conducted. Schumer has pressed for White House aides to testify, while McConnell wants the Senate to address that question after both parties have made their initial presentations – an approach that could allow the Republican majority of the chamber to finish the trial quickly. and release the president.

McConnell has also mocked the House of Commons for rushing to impeach Trump but then failed so far to send the impeachment items to the Senate for trial.

“Democrats have allowed the ‘Trump debauchery syndrome’ to develop into a kind of dangerous partisan fever that our founding fathers feared,” he said Friday on the Senate floor.

When McConnell takes a position, it’s hard to move, said Dick Durbin, the Senate’s number two Democrat.

“He only moves on if he is personally concerned about his re-election or his majority,” Durbin told reporters Tuesday as he mentioned, “The year 2020 is an election year.”

McConnell, like Trump, faces re-election in November, but most analysts think he faces less risk of losing than the president. First elected to the Senate in 1984, McConnell won his last election in 2014 by a margin of 56 percent to 41 percent.

McConnell says he is working in “full coordination” with the White House in preparing the trial. Trump, 73, regularly calls McConnell, according to a former senatorial aide. But on the surface, the 77-year-old six-year-old Kentucky senator couldn’t be any different from Trump.

Trump, a former reality TV star and real estate entrepreneur, rarely misses opportunities to brag about himself and attack opponents or critics with Twitter posts.

McConnell laconic bypasses Twitter, sometimes sitting quietly at meetings, according to those who have attended, and may repel reporters’ questions by refusing to pronounce a syllable.

“As he sometimes says, he likes to allow himself the luxury of hopeless thinking,” said Rohit Kumar, who worked for McConnell from 2007-2013 and was a deputy chief of staff.

Trump and McConnell do not share some traits, even as the senator tries to reduce the president’s propensity for high drama. Both capture key moments to straighten their muscles in a way that opponents say extends the limits of their powers.

Trump, for example, funded the construction of some U.S.-Mexico border walls by receiving money already earmarked for other programs, an unusual move by a president in opposition to Congress.

In 2016, McConnell angered Democrats by refusing to consider the election of then-President Barack Obama to federal judge Merrick Garland to serve in the Supreme Court after the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia. If Garland were to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate, he would take the court in a liberal direction.

For all its legendary savagery, Democrats think McConnell can sometimes be pressured into bending. Earlier this year, for example, he selected when Democrats called him “Moscow Moscow” for blocking extra money for election security. Soon, the surplus funds flowed through the Senate.

Brian Fallon, a former Schumer aide, said in past negotiations, McConnell has shown “tricky knowledge” of congressional procedure and the ability to cut deals with Democrats, but in a way they are to blame if voters do not respond well. .

Kumar said McConnell’s reserved style, punished by extra pauses of silence, could force those seated at the negotiating table to fill the unpleasant emptiness by removing their hands.

People have been “endlessly annoyed by McConnell’s silent patriarchal nature. He doesn’t need to fill the silence with his voice,” Kumar said.

McConnell has had strained relationships with Schumer and his predecessor, Harry Reid, a former boxer.

A former senior aide to the Democratic Senate said that when Reid and McConnell were thrown together in one room, small talk about baseball was the only “safe” territory for two men who never found a way to a good working relationship. .

Both McConnell and Schumer served in the Senate during the 1999 trial of Bill Clinton – McConnell voted to convict the Democratic president and Schumer voted not guilty.

Republican Senator James Lankford said living through these battles should help them come up with a solution to develop a judgment.

“There are a small number of people who have been here before, seeing impeachment up close and in person. It’s not a theory for them. There are only two of these (before) in the country’s history and they were in one of them,” said Lankford.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell)

