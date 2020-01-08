advertisement

President Donald Trump has tempered days of angry rhetoric by hinting that Iran “stands still” after launching rockets at US forces in Iraq as both sides attempt to mitigate a crisis over the murder of an Iranian general

Trump said on Wednesday that the United States may not have to respond to Iran’s attack on military bases with U.S. troops, retaliation for the U.S. strike of January 3 that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Trump said no Americans were injured in the overnight attacks.

“However, the fact that we have this great military and equipment doesn’t mean we have to use it. We don’t want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent,” he said.

“Our large American armed forces are ready for anything. Iran seems to be lagging behind, which is good for everyone involved and very good for the world,” he said.

Trump did not directly threaten military action, but said the US would “immediately impose additional economic sanctions on the Iranian regime” in response to “Iranian aggression.”

He offered no details.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke to a crowd of Iranians singing “Death to America” ​​and said the missile strikes were a blow to the face of the United States and US troops should leave the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the strikes ended Tehran’s response to the assassination of Soleimani, who was responsible for building the Iranian proxy army’s network in the Middle East.

He was buried in his hometown of Kerman on Monday after days of national mourning.

“We are not aiming for escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” he wrote on Twitter.

The influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who claims to be a nationalist who opposes both US and Iranian interference, also said that the Iraq crisis was over and urged militia groups not to attack.

While the rhetoric waned, two missiles fell in Baghdad’s fortified green area and caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said. There was no direct claim to responsibility.

Regardless, US House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi said concerns about Trump’s use of violence had not been addressed in an administrative meeting on Wednesday, and the house would vote on a resolution to limit its military actions against Iran ,

Trump’s speech was contrary to his recent harsh rhetoric.

The Republican, who had been indicted in December and was facing elections in November, vowed to react “disproportionately” if Iran retaliated strongly against Soleimani’s murder.

He said on Saturday that the United States had targeted 52 Iranian locations, including those that are important to the country’s culture.

He was even criticized for this by his US allies and later traced because international law would prevail.

On Wednesday, Trump again vowed that he would not allow Iran to procure a nuclear weapon and urged the world powers to terminate a 2015 nuclear deal that Washington had given up in 2018 and to campaign for a new deal.

Iran has refused new talks.

There was no immediate response from Iranian officials to Trump’s comments. The semi-official news agency Fars described the US President’s statements as “a great retreat from threats”.

Trump’s response shortly after Wednesday’s attacks was on Twitter: “Everything is fine!” and that Washington assessed the damage.

US and European government sources said Iran had deliberately attempted to avoid US military casualties in its missile attacks to prevent escalation.

Originally published as Trump, rhetoric softens after attacks

