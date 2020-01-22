advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of head wounds sustained by US troops during an Iranian missile strike at an Iraqi air base as he emphasized why he said ‘No troops were injured during the attack.

“I have heard that they have headaches and a few other things … and I can report that it is not a big deal,” Trump said at a press conference in Davos, Switzerland. . He said that the potential head injuries are less severe than, say, the missing limbs.

“No, I don’t consider them very serious injuries compared to other injuries I have seen,” said the president, and described having previously encountered American soldiers injured by roadside bombs. “I saw people without legs or arms. I have seen people who have been horribly, horribly injured in this area, this war. “

advertisement

“No, I do not consider it to be serious injuries, no,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that no American was injured in the Iranian missile strikes on January 8, which came in retaliation for an American drone strike that had killed Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian chief general. Another Trump said that result motivated his decision not to retaliate further and to risk a wider war with Iran.

But in the days following the Iranian attack, a medical examination determined that some of the American troops who had covered themselves during the strikes suffered from concussion symptoms. Eleven US soldiers were airlifted from Iraq on January 10 and 15 for further examination.

This move was only reported to Defense Secretary Mark Esper on the day of its public announcement last Thursday – in accordance with standard practice of not reporting injuries to the Pentagon, unless they involve loss of life, of members or from sight.

In addition, defense officials said that around 10 other service members had been flown to Germany in the past few days. Most were treated for symptoms related to possible traumatic brain injury. A smaller number may have suffered psychological trauma, according to two defense officials who discussed the matter on condition of anonymity.

The exact nature and severity of the apparent brain damage has not been made public. And at the Pentagon, the deputy commander of US military operations in Iraq and Syria told reporters that the extent of the potential brain damage was unclear in the first days after the Iranian attack.

Air Force Maj. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who visited troops at Ain al-Asad Air Base a few days after the attack, said that even now, it is too early to know the severity injuries to those evacuated to Germany and Kuwait.

Traumatic brain injury, or TBI, has been a growing concern in the military since the start of the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, with the Defense Ministry reporting more than 375,000 incidents between 2000 and 2018, according to a report by the National Academy of Sciences published last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that the effects of TBI can vary widely depending on severity – ranging from short-term symptoms to lifelong debilitating effects on cognitive and motor function and behavior, including significant changes in thought and behavior, depression, anxiety and aggression.

In 2014 alone, TBIs resulted in approximately 288,000 hospitalizations and were linked to almost 57,000 deaths.

“Each year TBI causes a significant number of deaths and leads to lifelong disability for many Americans. In fact, TBIs contribute about 30% of all injury deaths in the United States, “reported the CDC. He added that “the consequences of a severe TBI can affect all aspects of a person’s life, including relationships with family and friends, ability to progress at school or at work, tasks housework, driving or participating in other daily activities. “

The US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, said Tuesday evening that, given the nature of the injuries reported, “it is possible that more injuries may be identified in the future.”

Trump told reporters that he was aware of the concussion problem “many days” after the attack.

advertisement