President Trump celebrated the 60th anniversary of the signing of the US-Japan security treaty calling for a stronger and deeper alliance between the two countries, despite criticizing the pact six months ago.

“As the security environment continues to evolve and new challenges arise, it is important that our alliance is further strengthened and deepened,” Trump said in a statement on January 18.

“I am confident that Japan’s contributions to our mutual security will continue to grow in the coming months and years, and that Allianz will continue to thrive.”

In June of last year, Trump said at a press conference in Japan that the contract signed six decades ago on Sunday was “unfair” and needed to be changed, which is in line with his long-held view that Japan is a free-rider.

Trump added at the time that he hadn’t thought of withdrawing from the pact.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for the contract to be strengthened on Sunday.

“We have expanded the relationship to one in which each of us, the United States and Japan, protects the others, further strengthening the alliance,” said Abe at a Tokyo reception on the anniversary of the signing.

“For the future, it is our job to make it even more robust and to make it a pillar for maintaining peace and security in space and cyberspace.”

United States President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, on August 25, 2019. (Carlos Barria / Reuters)

The treaty obliges the United States to defend Japan, which, after World War II, renounced the right to wage war under its United States constitution. In return, Japan provides military bases that are used by the United States to project power in Asia.

The contract was first signed in 1951 and revised in 1960 by Abe’s grandfather, then Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi. Kishi had to resign after a massive public outcry from Japanese critics who feared the pact would drag their country into conflict.

Abe has increased Japan’s defense spending by 10% after years of decline since taking office in 2012, and his government reinterpreted the constitution in 2014 to allow Japanese troops to fight abroad for the first time since World War II.

While generally supporting the alliance, Japanese voters remain concerned that their country will be drawn into US-led conflicts. A recent poll by the Kyodo News Agency found that 58.4% rejected Tokyo’s decision to send a warship and patrol aircraft to the Middle East to help protect ships that ship goods to Japan.

The Trump administration has also urged Japan to pay more for U.S. forces stationed in the country. Under a 2015 agreement, Japan promised to increase spending on U.S. forces stationed there by 1.4% over the next five years, to an average of 189.3 billion yen ($ 1.72 billion) a year.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Linda Sieg; additional reporting from Hideto Sakai; Arrangement by Raju Gopalakrishnan

