By ERIC TUCKER, LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers plunged into impeachment on Saturday by accusing Democrats of overthrowing the 2016 elections, arguing that the investigation into Trump’s negotiations with Ukraine was not an investigative mission, but one politically motivated effort to get him out of the White House.

“You are here to commit the most massive interference in an election in American history,” White House lawyer Pat Cipollone told the senators. “And we cannot allow that.”

Trump’s legal team’s arguments at the rare Saturday meeting aimed to refute allegations that the president had misused his power when he asked Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and then obstructed Congress when he tried to investigate this. The lawyers are raising a far-reaching, aggressive defense that takes a broad look at the power of the president and portrays Trump as under siege by political opponents who are determined to ensure that he is not reelected this November.

“They are asking you to tear up all the ballot papers in this country,” said Cipollone.

Even though Trump is on trial, the defense team has made it clear that it intends to call the impeachment a mere continuation of the investigations that have overshadowed the president since taking office – including allegations that he was elected under Russian responsibility. Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow suggested that Democrats investigate the President of Ukraine just because they couldn’t overthrow him for Russia.

“That – for that,” said Sekulow, holding up a copy of Robert Müller’s report accusing Democrats of trying to “religion”. In this report, the relationship between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia was described in detail, but no criminal conspiracy was claimed to overturn the election.

From the White House, Trump added eponymous and tweeted that his team is “against lying, cheating, laughing from Adam” Shifty “Schiff, crying from Chuck Schumer, Nervous Nancy Pelosi” and others from “The Radical” links. “

Trump’s team only gave a two-hour presentation and reserved the centerpiece for Monday. An acquittal appears likely since the Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and a two-thirds vote would be required for the conviction and dismissal. Republican senators who wanted to make Trump clear today said on Saturday that the White House presentation tore up the democratic case. Several of the senators shook hands with Trump’s lawyers after their presentation.

Trump lawyers are responding to two impeachment procedures approved by parliament last month – one that accuses him of encouraging Ukraine to investigate biden and the other that accuses him of hindering the country’s military aid, not helping documents testify or submit.

Trump’s defense team took center stage after three days of methodical and passionate conflict by the Democrats, which ended on Friday with a warning that Trump would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervened to help him before the 2020 elections remove. They also warned the Republicans to allow new statements before the senators make a final judgment.

“Give America a fair trial,” said senior Democratic impeacher, California MP Adam Schiff. “It is worth it.”

The seven democratic prosecutors brought video clips, email correspondence, and lessons from American history to their arguments when they asked Trump to vote in the 2020 election. On Saturday morning, the House managers went through the Capitol at 9:30 a.m. to send the 28,578-page report on their case to the Senate.

The Republicans accused the Democrats of collecting evidence and omitting information that benefited the president. They directed their special contempt at ship and played clippings of past statements that were to undermine his credibility.

Schiff replied on Twitter that the Republicans “are trying to distract, distract and distort the truth.”

He later added, “What struck me most was … they don’t dispute the basic architecture of the scheme.”

The Trump team had angered the idea that it would draw attention to Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine, Burisma, while his father was the vice president. But neither Biden was a focus of the Saturday argument.

Instead, the Republicans argued that there was no evidence that Trump made security aid conditional on Ukraine announcing an investigation into Bidens, and that Ukraine did not even know that the money had been stopped until shortly before his release. Trump was concerned about corruption in Ukraine and eventually released the aid.

“Most democratic witnesses have never spoken to the president, let alone security assistance to Ukraine,” said White House Deputy Attorney Michael Purpura.

Pupura informed the senators that the other main reason for the July 25 appeal that Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the biden was in line with the president’s concerns about corruption, although Trump said the word, according to the government Manuscript White House never mentioned.

Pupura said that everyone knows that when Trump asked Zelenskiy to “do us a favor,” the United States was not talking about himself.

“The whole impeachment process is about the property managers insisting that they can read all of their minds,” said Sekulow. “You can read everyone’s intent. Even if the keynote speakers, the witnesses themselves, insist that these interpretations are wrong.”

Defense lawyers say Trump was not only a victim of democratic rage, but also overzealous agents and prosecutors. Sekulow cited FBI errors in the surveillance of a former Trump campaign aide in the recent election investigation into Trump Russia.

“You can’t just decide this case in a vacuum,” he said.

One of the president’s lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, is expected to argue next week that a criminal act will require criminal behavior, although many legal experts say that it is not.

The Senate is facing a decisive vote next week on democratic statements by Trump’s best helpers, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the house. It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be lacking.

The Democrats’ challenge was clear when they tried to convince not just senators but an American public that was divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A survey by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood of the Senate trumping and removing Trump from office is slightly higher than the likelihood of not being, 45% to 40%. However, a significant percentage of 14% said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Trump should enable top aides to act as witnesses at the trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.

___

Associate press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama have contributed to this report.

