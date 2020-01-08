advertisement

Embedded in the basic principle of the security relationship between the United States and its allies in Europe and NATO, the idea is that the best guarantee of their collective security, in both large and small states, is an “unshakable” contractual obligation stand for a, collective defense: NATO Article 5. An attack on one is an attack on all.

But it is a concept whose implications and prerequisites for mutual trust Donald Trump does not seem to fully understand or accept. His “right-or-wrong-my-country” existence of allies, unquestionably behind the United States, not least after the murder of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani, could fatally undermine what many see as cornerstones of the Western alliance. an adhesive that holds it together.

His stance on NATO’s commitments, aside from his continued scolding of member states’ financial contributions, has alarmed many of his allies, who were particularly shocked by an interview he gave in Fox News in July 2018.

Some Member States, not least in the Baltic States, are very concerned about the solidity of the NATO doctrine

When asked by a right-wing commentator about NATO’s obligation to defend its newest member state, Montenegro – “why should my son travel to Montenegro to protect him from attack?” – the US President replied: “I asked the same question.”

He described the Montenegrins as “very strong” and “very aggressive people”. “You could become aggressive, and we congratulate you on being in World War III,” he added in comments, that some Europeans may now have an echo over the United States after the Suleimani murder and its possible aftermath.

It was not the first time that Trump raised doubts about the NATO doctrine, and although he has since partially withdrawn, quite a few Member States, not least in the Baltic States, are clearly concerned about the soundness of their guarantees.

European independence

Not surprisingly, others in France and Germany have increasingly spoken of the need for European self-defense. Within the EU, this is reflected in an increased commitment to building common defense capabilities.

The commitment and commitment to collective defense under Article 5 of the NATO Treaty begins as follows: “The Contracting Parties agree that an armed attack on one or more of them in Europe or North America is considered an attack on all of them.” The Member States this must be provided by their allies with political and military support.

It was only officially launched once on September 12, 2001, the day after the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks. But NATO has taken collective countermeasures in other situations, including the use of missiles on the Turkey-Syria border in 2012.

Allies may share the US President’s aversion to Suleimani, but few accept the legitimacy of the attack

The annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 and the rise of the Islamic State in recent years have caused the organization to massively strengthen its collective defense efforts, including tripling the size of the NATO force.

The strength of Article 5 as an instrument of security lies in the automatic nature of the guarantee – the certainty that when Russia invades Estonia, for example, it will immediately and unconditionally be exposed to the military power of the entire alliance. But is it really still automatic?

Extended boundaries

When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dispatched controversial troops to northern Syria to attack Western Allies, Ankara made no more noises that NATO allies would support them if their forces were attacked there. No chance. The Turks, who simultaneously entered the territorial waters of another NATO member state, Cyprus, have precariously broadened the boundaries of what NATO expects from its members.

With his deeply destabilizing attack on Suleimani, Trump also sets limits and abolishes this automatic. The allies have replied with statements of such qualified support that the deep unrest in horrified capitals is not hidden. They may share the US President’s aversion to Suleimani, but few accept the legitimacy of the attack, and everyone sees the terrible potential for escalation into a major regional war.

Should Iran take revenge after Tuesday’s airstrikes in Iraq, European allies will gather and provide the US with the political support it needs more than just military aid. But there will also be an angry feeling of betrayed confidence that the United States has drawn on itself because of its one-sided ruthlessness and inevitably questioning the idea that it can continue to ask for unquestionable support.

The NATO relationship will begin to tear apart.

As for Ireland, we are free to express our opinion without prejudice to the obligations under Article 5. In theory. But Washington’s hostility to whether Trump is in charge or not is not part of the national game book.

