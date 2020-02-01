advertisement

(CNN) – With the issue of witnesses in the process of depositing the senate being put to bed, President Donald Trump eagerly anticipates his acquittal in the senate next week.

But unlike the last president being acquitted, Trump does not expect him to apologize or regret his behavior. Instead, people close to the president say they expect him to claim the justification and continue to declare his full and total innocence.

While President Bill Clinton apologized to the nation after being acquitted in the senate – saying he is “very sorry” – sources close to the president say Trump is likely to insist that his behavior was “perfect” .

“I don’t see the president making a big statement in any way that says anything other than what he’s been saying for months,” said a Republican close to Trump.

Trump is expected to claim justification and maintain that he has done nothing wrong, even because several Republican senators – notably Senator Lamar Alexander – have acknowledged that the President has acted wrongly by withholding security support to Ukraine and subjugating the country. pressure to investigate his political rival.

Trump’s decision to withhold nearly $ 400 million of US military aid to Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate Hunter Biden and Joe Biden are central to the president’s eviction process. Trump and his allies have repeatedly made unfounded and false claims to claim that the Bidens have acted corruptly in Ukraine.

The Senate defeated an attempt to summon documents and witnesses on Friday, which could have revealed more about the actions of Trump and the officials closest to him in relation to Ukraine. Senate leadership on Wednesday plans to hold the final vote to acquit Trump on charges of abuse and obstruction of Congress.

The timing means that the acquittal will take place after Trump goes to Capitol Hill on Tuesday evening to deliver the State of the Union address.

The Senate adopted a resolution on Friday evening from Mitch McConnell, leader of the majority of the senate, setting out the final steps for the process. The resolution contains conclusive arguments of two hours each for the President’s house managers and legal team from Monday at 11 am on Wednesday’s last vote – and the possibility for senators to give their own speeches in which they explain their votes in between.

Republicans beat four Democratic amendments to McConnell’s resolution on Friday night before the weekend was aborted – a schedule that would allow senators who are Democratic presidential candidates to travel to Iowa this weekend for Monday’s caucuses in Iowa.

Democrats had hoped to tempt more other senate republicans to join them to hear from witnesses – especially in the aftermath of revelations from the draft book manuscript of former national security adviser John Bolton – but one by one the senate republicans said they were ready to take the trial .

When the final vote takes place to acquit the president, this marks the end of a remarkable, whirlwind four-month deposition that began when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an investigation into deposition on September 24, leading to the president’s deposition on two articles less than three months later.

Trump’s mood

As the most consistent vote of Trump’s accusation process unfolded on Capitol Hill on Friday, Fox News showed the real-time results aboard Air Force One. The senate voted against summons of witnesses or evidence, making the acquittal almost certain for sure before the final descent of the plane to West Palm Beach, Florida.

While the president’s car column rushed through the damp streets to his resort in Mar-a-Lago, some guests and members talked about the perceived good news, speculating about what fiery remarks the president might flash when he spoke to his supporters that evening mixed.

Trump had spent the past four months destroying the accusation process as a hoax, calling Democrats and lashing out at anyone who criticized his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Members were accustomed to the President sending out animated complaints or asking for legal opinions, while he stopped by dining tables to talk during his retreats at the resort.

But the president who arrived at the club that night was subdued and distracted, according to a source who spent time with him. Instead of the fire mark that some were expecting, the president was silent.

The bleak mood of the president comes when CNN sources say that White House officials resigned to the fact that Trump would not hold his State of the Union speech on Tuesday as an acquitted president.

Trump assistants and allies had long hoped that the trial would be over and the president could be evicted before he stepped foot in the room of the House for the address.

But competing interests made it impossible for McConnell to achieve that, and the final vote in the Senate was scheduled for Wednesday.

